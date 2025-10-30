AI
NPC ships have slight improvements to their navigation for more stable trajectories. This is an ongoing project and more improvements are on the way.
Bug Fixes
Launched items now do not collide with the launching ship at all.
Multiple copies of modules and special abilities can no longer be added to a ship.
Deimonian Legacy no longer counts missile kills towards its buff.
Fixed an issue preventing purchases of duplicate weapons in shops.
Fixed issue causing module icons to show as blank in shops.
Quality of Life
Refineries now have higher fuel and coolant stockpiles for sale.
Satellite launch velocities have been reduced for finer control.
Launch trajectories have now had their lengths extended.
Harpoon now has much faster launch velocity for easier looting.
Balance
Auxiliary batteries now give more power.
