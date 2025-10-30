 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20597981 Edited 30 October 2025 – 04:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

AI

  • NPC ships have slight improvements to their navigation for more stable trajectories. This is an ongoing project and more improvements are on the way.

Bug Fixes

  • Launched items now do not collide with the launching ship at all.

  • Multiple copies of modules and special abilities can no longer be added to a ship.

  • Deimonian Legacy no longer counts missile kills towards its buff.

  • Fixed an issue preventing purchases of duplicate weapons in shops.

  • Fixed issue causing module icons to show as blank in shops.

Quality of Life

  • Refineries now have higher fuel and coolant stockpiles for sale.

  • Satellite launch velocities have been reduced for finer control.

  • Launch trajectories have now had their lengths extended.

  • Harpoon now has much faster launch velocity for easier looting.

Balance

  • Auxiliary batteries now give more power.

