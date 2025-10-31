It’s finally here! Thank you everyone for you patience as we navigated the difficult situations over this past year. Let me first start by thanking everyone for the support shown on our studio update post. It was truly overwhelming seeing how many of you took the time to comment or reach out to us, and it was so encouraging. Your well wishes went a long way to getting us across the line here, so thank you!

The Weaver

Today we are so excited for our first DLC Class: The Weaver. The Weaver, as you may have seen from the previews and the artwork, is a summoner class. She weaves adorable (mostly?) Pets to her side, in a brand new way to engage with Vault. With the all new Pet cards, you’ll be building a deck of superfriends to take into the fight, each with their own skills and abilities!

We had a lot of debate as to how to frame the Weaver, in terms of skill level. She really does fit into the cliche of “easy to learn, difficult to master”. She has something for all skill and difficulty levels, and those who love careful sequencing and specific ordering will not be left behind. For those you who like to just grow big things, and hit even bigger things with them, you’ll be right at home as well.

DLC Contents

A new unique class: The Weaver!

Over 90+ New Cards

Over 50+ Unique Artifacts

3 New Challenge Coins , unique to the Weaver (plus the ability to play her on 20 existing CCs)

An old Guardian takes a newly sinister approach to a long-gone sibling...

Release Platforms

Overall, we hope you love the Weaver, her new mechanics and the changes she brings to Vault. As always, we’re going to be standing by over the next 24-48 hours hotfixing whatever we can. We are releasing simultaneously on PC and Mobile which is so exciting. We can push updates to the PC version instantly, and mobile may take an hour or so to receive and critical bug fixes. The Switch is good to go on our end, however with our inability to update that platform as quickly as the others, and being a small team for both development and QA, we’re going to ensure all things are smooth before sending to Nintendo. Expect and update on that in around a week or so!

From all of the team here, thank you so much for your continued support. We love and appreciate you all, and are hopeful that we can continue to create more content for this game! Please let us know any bugs or feedback either on the forums here, or our discord server.

Thank you, and enjoy!

- Shu, Dabor and Josh