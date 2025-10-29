 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 October 2025 Build 20597790 Edited 29 October 2025 – 23:59:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Quick hotfix to resolve some issues with rendering objects and clouds in caves

Fixes:

  • Fixed objects and the character disappearing when zooming in or heading deep into a cave

  • Fixed cloud shadow effects appearing within caves

Changed files in this update

macOS Mac Depot Depot 1564601
  • Loading history…
Windows Windows Depot Depot 1564602
  • Loading history…
Linux Linux Depot Depot 1564603
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link