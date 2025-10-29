 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 October 2025 Build 20597435 Edited 30 October 2025 – 00:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dialogues

  • Explore a complete overhaul of the dialogue system.

  • Follow the Monk's and Hermit's heartbreaking storyline.

Sounds

  • Enjoy added sound effects for common actions.

Patch Notes

  • Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck when quickly switching between the scanner and a weapon.

  • Drastically improved signal scanner UI.

  • Added the game's logo to the main menu.

  • Added props around the Monk's cabin in Scrapyard.

  • Added smooth fade transitions in certain scenarios.

  • Reduced Iron Serpent's health pool.

  • Added the 'Brothers' achievement.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 4127191
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link