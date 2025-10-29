Dialogues
Explore a complete overhaul of the dialogue system.
Follow the Monk's and Hermit's heartbreaking storyline.
Sounds
Enjoy added sound effects for common actions.
Patch Notes
Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck when quickly switching between the scanner and a weapon.
Drastically improved signal scanner UI.
Added the game's logo to the main menu.
Added props around the Monk's cabin in Scrapyard.
Added smooth fade transitions in certain scenarios.
Reduced Iron Serpent's health pool.
Added the 'Brothers' achievement.
