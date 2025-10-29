Spectator mode:
- fixed a bug preventing selecting spectator slot in game Lobby.
Arena:
- fixed a bug preventing movement in draw phase of a match
Networking:
-fixed a bug preventing players to be able to rejoin a lobby after exiting a session.
2Person Playtest ver. 2.5. Update
