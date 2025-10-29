 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 October 2025 Build 20597400 Edited 29 October 2025 – 23:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Spectator mode:
- fixed a bug preventing selecting spectator slot in game Lobby.

Arena:
- fixed a bug preventing movement in draw phase of a match

Networking:
-fixed a bug preventing players to be able to rejoin a lobby after exiting a session.

Changed files in this update

Depot 4006511
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link