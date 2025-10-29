New Features
Click-Through Toggle - Assign a hotkey in App Hotkey Settings to make the entire overlay click-through
⚠️ Note: While enabled, the overlay becomes completely unclickable (including the top bar). You must use the same hotkey to toggle it back to interact with the overlay again.
Window Position Memory - The spray overlay now remembers its last position and will reopen exactly where you placed it
Bug Fixes
Fixed: Pause now actually freezes the pattern - Previously, pressing pause while spraying would show "PAUSED" but dots continued appearing as you moved your mouse. Now the pattern freezes immediately.
Fixed: Unbound hotkey display - Changed from showing "bind" to properly displaying "Not Assigned" in all languages
Stability
Improved overlay window initialization to prevent freezing during transition for some users (particularly those with multi-monitor setups)
How to use click-through: App Hotkey Settings → Find "Toggle Click-Through" → Assign a key → Press that key in-game to toggle on/off
Changed files in this update