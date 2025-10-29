 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20597180 Edited 29 October 2025 – 23:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features

  • Click-Through Toggle - Assign a hotkey in App Hotkey Settings to make the entire overlay click-through

    • ⚠️ Note: While enabled, the overlay becomes completely unclickable (including the top bar). You must use the same hotkey to toggle it back to interact with the overlay again.

  • Window Position Memory - The spray overlay now remembers its last position and will reopen exactly where you placed it

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed: Pause now actually freezes the pattern - Previously, pressing pause while spraying would show "PAUSED" but dots continued appearing as you moved your mouse. Now the pattern freezes immediately.

  • Fixed: Unbound hotkey display - Changed from showing "bind" to properly displaying "Not Assigned" in all languages

Stability

  • Improved overlay window initialization to prevent freezing during transition for some users (particularly those with multi-monitor setups)

How to use click-through: App Hotkey Settings → Find "Toggle Click-Through" → Assign a key → Press that key in-game to toggle on/off

