POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC Call of Duty®
29 October 2025 Build 20597152 Edited 29 October 2025 – 23:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Featured Highlights

  • 2 New Leaders

General

  • Frames added as a new cosmetic type unlocked in each Leader’s track

    • Gold Frame - Level 10

    • Ruby Frame - Level 20

    • Diamond Frame - Level 25

    • Galaxy Frame - Level 30

  • Leader tokens have been added as a currency. These can be accumulated in order to unlock Leaders.

  • All shop upgrade costs increased by 1

  • All Leader upgrade costs increased by 1

  • Ambient sound effects have been added to the following arenas:

    • African Plains

    • Amazon Forest

    • Arizona Desert

    • Great Wall of China

    • Halley’s Comet

    • Phillipine Rice Terrace

    • Siberian Taiga

  • Abraham Lincoln Leader track has been populated

  • Owned Leaders are no longer banned in Bot games

  • Easy Bots are even easier now

  • All Bot levels will have much slower progression to max leader level

  • Leader portraits repositioned and resized

  • Leader name plates improved

  • Match history now allows you to click on other player names to view their history

  • Match history portraits have been cleaned up

  • Added priority system for UI popups (example: Hero body selection and super selection will not be on top of each other anymore)

  • Fixed Offense category having the wrong icon

Leaders

View all Leaders:

https://relicarena.com/leaders

  • New Leader: Bass Reeves

  • New Leader: Houdini

  • Benched Lagertha

  • Benched Mary Shelley

  • Benched Mozart

  • Benched Rasputin

  • Benched Shaka Zulu

  • Benched Wojtek

  • Abraham Lincoln Surfer skin animations added

  • Gandhi level 5 nuclear explosion sound effects added

  • Genghis Khan level 1 crit damage from 4 to 3

  • Genghis Khan level 2 crit damage from 4 to 3

  • Genghis Khan level 4 crit damage from 6 to 4

  • Genghis Khan level 5 Unstoppable duration from 10 to 8

  • Harambe skins added

  • Karl Marx Graffiti skin animations added

  • Marie Curie level 2 ultimate chance from 35% to 25%

  • Marie Curie level 4 changed to: 50% chance to grant 2 points

  • Montezuma level 1 no longer allows ultimates to proc from his power

  • Montezuma level 2 changed to: Transformed spells can include Ultimate relics

  • Montezuma level 4 bench slots from +1 to +2

  • Montezuma temporary God Relic icons replaced

Relics

View all Relics:

https://relicarena.com/relics

  • Aztec Sun Stone damage per second from 50->100 to 50->150

  • Barbed Wire additionally will reflect 1/1.2/1.4/1.6/1.8/2% of the caster's max HP

  • Barbed Wire damage return from 30->60 to 20->50

  • Bear Trap will now slowly move towards closest enemy

  • Borgia Poison visuals fixed to last the duration of the effects

  • Boxing Gloves damage increase from 30 -> 45 to 20 -> 30

  • Boxing Gloves Juicy changed to: Winning a fight reduces current cooldown of Boxing Gloves by 15s

  • Boxing Robes fixed to not always give the bonus effect

  • Boxing Robes Juicy fixed not working with Frankenstein

  • Boxing Robes model added

  • Boxing Robes Super 3 from 40 damage per ultimate to 30

  • Catapult Super 1 additionally provides +75 splash radius

  • Catapult Toughness from -70 to -70/63/56/49/42/35

  • Claw Machine damage from 300->400 to 200->300

  • Claw Machine grab range from 1200 to 1000->1200

  • Claw Machine Super 1 magic armor reduction from -20 to -15

  • Devil's Bible Super 1 max HP gained based on self damage taken from 30% to 45%

  • Devil's Bible Super 2 self damage threshold for spell lifesteal from 500 to 300

  • Dog Tags damage block from 23 -> 38 to 15 -> 30

  • Dog Tags permanent HP gain from 16 -> 36 to 10 -> 30

  • Hammurabi's Crown break duration from 0.5 -> 1.75 to 0.75 -> 2.0

  • Head of Hypnos damage instance per second from 2 to 3

  • Holy Grail HP and Mana regeneration visual effects added

  • Kevlar Vest Juicy sound effects improved

  • Kevlar Vest now additionally deals 100/120/140/160/180/200 magic damage in a 650 radius when landing (Super 2 still adds more damage and stun)

  • King Tut's Bindings duration from 5s to 4/4.5/5/5.5/6/6.5/7

  • King Tut's Bindings no longer deals any bonus percent damage

  • King Tut's Bindings now deals damage over time: 80/85/90/95/100/105

  • King Tut's Bindings Super 1 changed to: +50 damage per second

  • King Tut's Bindings Super 2 changed to: +400 cast range. While debuff is active, caster gains +400 attack and cast range.

  • King Tut's Bindings Super 3 changed to: allies in 600 radius of target are also Cleansed every time it dispels

  • King Tut's Bindings Juicy changed to: every second a mini-mummy spawns, stealing attack speed.

  • King Tut's Spear damage from 600->850 to 500->750

  • Mammoth Fossil radius from 800 to 700

  • Mammoth Fossil Super 2 armor duration from 8s to 12s

  • Mammoth Fossil Super 3 from +3 to +2 pulses

  • Mortar Juicy model added

  • Mortar visual effects added

  • Napolean's Boots damage from 25 -> 50% to 30 -> 60%

  • Oil Lamp spawn damage from 300->400 to 200->300

  • Oil Lamp Super 2 from 200% heal to 250%

  • Oil Lamp Super 2 no longer heals caster

  • Oil Lamp Super 3 attack speed from 300 to 250

  • Orca Fossil damage per second from 90->140 to 110->160

  • Orca Fossil Juicy flat damage from 200 to 250

  • Orca Fossil Juicy sound effects improved

  • Persian Carpet damage visuals added

  • Persian Cat radius from 725->850 to 850

  • Radio Jammer Super 3 additionally makes it so you gain the Heal Power you have reduced for 10s

  • Radio Jammer Super 3 heal reduction from 40% to 20%

  • Seatbelt visual effects added for Spell block Super

  • Statue of David damage per block from 175 -> 275 to 145/170/195/220/245/270

  • Statue of Prometheus bounces from 7->12 to 6->11

  • Statue of Prometheus damage from 200->300 to 150->250

  • Statue of Prometheus Super 3 changed to: "Launches a fireball on death that bounces up to 6 times"

  • Tesla Radio damage per second from 110->210 to 100->200

  • Titanic damage from 200->400 to 180 -> 380

  • Titanic stun from 2 -> 2.5 to 1.5 -> 2.5

Changed files in this update

