Frames added as a new cosmetic type unlocked in each Leader’s track Gold Frame - Level 10

Ruby Frame - Level 20

Diamond Frame - Level 25

Galaxy Frame - Level 30

Leader tokens have been added as a currency. These can be accumulated in order to unlock Leaders.

All shop upgrade costs increased by 1

All Leader upgrade costs increased by 1

Ambient sound effects have been added to the following arenas: African Plains

Amazon Forest

Arizona Desert

Great Wall of China

Halley’s Comet

Phillipine Rice Terrace

Siberian Taiga

Abraham Lincoln Leader track has been populated

Owned Leaders are no longer banned in Bot games

Easy Bots are even easier now

All Bot levels will have much slower progression to max leader level

Leader portraits repositioned and resized

Leader name plates improved

Match history now allows you to click on other player names to view their history

Match history portraits have been cleaned up

Added priority system for UI popups (example: Hero body selection and super selection will not be on top of each other anymore)