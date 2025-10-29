Featured Highlights
2 New Leaders
General
Frames added as a new cosmetic type unlocked in each Leader’s track
Gold Frame - Level 10
Ruby Frame - Level 20
Diamond Frame - Level 25
Galaxy Frame - Level 30
Leader tokens have been added as a currency. These can be accumulated in order to unlock Leaders.
All shop upgrade costs increased by 1
All Leader upgrade costs increased by 1
Ambient sound effects have been added to the following arenas:
African Plains
Amazon Forest
Arizona Desert
Great Wall of China
Halley’s Comet
Phillipine Rice Terrace
Siberian Taiga
Abraham Lincoln Leader track has been populated
Owned Leaders are no longer banned in Bot games
Easy Bots are even easier now
All Bot levels will have much slower progression to max leader level
Leader portraits repositioned and resized
Leader name plates improved
Match history now allows you to click on other player names to view their history
Match history portraits have been cleaned up
Added priority system for UI popups (example: Hero body selection and super selection will not be on top of each other anymore)
Fixed Offense category having the wrong icon
Leaders
View all Leaders:
https://relicarena.com/leaders
New Leader: Bass Reeves
New Leader: Houdini
Benched Lagertha
Benched Mary Shelley
Benched Mozart
Benched Rasputin
Benched Shaka Zulu
Benched Wojtek
Abraham Lincoln Surfer skin animations added
Gandhi level 5 nuclear explosion sound effects added
Genghis Khan level 1 crit damage from 4 to 3
Genghis Khan level 2 crit damage from 4 to 3
Genghis Khan level 4 crit damage from 6 to 4
Genghis Khan level 5 Unstoppable duration from 10 to 8
Harambe skins added
Karl Marx Graffiti skin animations added
Marie Curie level 2 ultimate chance from 35% to 25%
Marie Curie level 4 changed to: 50% chance to grant 2 points
Montezuma level 1 no longer allows ultimates to proc from his power
Montezuma level 2 changed to: Transformed spells can include Ultimate relics
Montezuma level 4 bench slots from +1 to +2
Montezuma temporary God Relic icons replaced
Relics
View all Relics:
Aztec Sun Stone damage per second from 50->100 to 50->150
Barbed Wire additionally will reflect 1/1.2/1.4/1.6/1.8/2% of the caster's max HP
Barbed Wire damage return from 30->60 to 20->50
Bear Trap will now slowly move towards closest enemy
Borgia Poison visuals fixed to last the duration of the effects
Boxing Gloves damage increase from 30 -> 45 to 20 -> 30
Boxing Gloves Juicy changed to: Winning a fight reduces current cooldown of Boxing Gloves by 15s
Boxing Robes fixed to not always give the bonus effect
Boxing Robes Juicy fixed not working with Frankenstein
Boxing Robes model added
Boxing Robes Super 3 from 40 damage per ultimate to 30
Catapult Super 1 additionally provides +75 splash radius
Catapult Toughness from -70 to -70/63/56/49/42/35
Claw Machine damage from 300->400 to 200->300
Claw Machine grab range from 1200 to 1000->1200
Claw Machine Super 1 magic armor reduction from -20 to -15
Devil's Bible Super 1 max HP gained based on self damage taken from 30% to 45%
Devil's Bible Super 2 self damage threshold for spell lifesteal from 500 to 300
Dog Tags damage block from 23 -> 38 to 15 -> 30
Dog Tags permanent HP gain from 16 -> 36 to 10 -> 30
Hammurabi's Crown break duration from 0.5 -> 1.75 to 0.75 -> 2.0
Head of Hypnos damage instance per second from 2 to 3
Holy Grail HP and Mana regeneration visual effects added
Kevlar Vest Juicy sound effects improved
Kevlar Vest now additionally deals 100/120/140/160/180/200 magic damage in a 650 radius when landing (Super 2 still adds more damage and stun)
King Tut's Bindings duration from 5s to 4/4.5/5/5.5/6/6.5/7
King Tut's Bindings no longer deals any bonus percent damage
King Tut's Bindings now deals damage over time: 80/85/90/95/100/105
King Tut's Bindings Super 1 changed to: +50 damage per second
King Tut's Bindings Super 2 changed to: +400 cast range. While debuff is active, caster gains +400 attack and cast range.
King Tut's Bindings Super 3 changed to: allies in 600 radius of target are also Cleansed every time it dispels
King Tut's Bindings Juicy changed to: every second a mini-mummy spawns, stealing attack speed.
King Tut's Spear damage from 600->850 to 500->750
Mammoth Fossil radius from 800 to 700
Mammoth Fossil Super 2 armor duration from 8s to 12s
Mammoth Fossil Super 3 from +3 to +2 pulses
Mortar Juicy model added
Mortar visual effects added
Napolean's Boots damage from 25 -> 50% to 30 -> 60%
Oil Lamp spawn damage from 300->400 to 200->300
Oil Lamp Super 2 from 200% heal to 250%
Oil Lamp Super 2 no longer heals caster
Oil Lamp Super 3 attack speed from 300 to 250
Orca Fossil damage per second from 90->140 to 110->160
Orca Fossil Juicy flat damage from 200 to 250
Orca Fossil Juicy sound effects improved
Persian Carpet damage visuals added
Persian Cat radius from 725->850 to 850
Radio Jammer Super 3 additionally makes it so you gain the Heal Power you have reduced for 10s
Radio Jammer Super 3 heal reduction from 40% to 20%
Seatbelt visual effects added for Spell block Super
Statue of David damage per block from 175 -> 275 to 145/170/195/220/245/270
Statue of Prometheus bounces from 7->12 to 6->11
Statue of Prometheus damage from 200->300 to 150->250
Statue of Prometheus Super 3 changed to: "Launches a fireball on death that bounces up to 6 times"
Tesla Radio damage per second from 110->210 to 100->200
Titanic damage from 200->400 to 180 -> 380
Titanic stun from 2 -> 2.5 to 1.5 -> 2.5
