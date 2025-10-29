Greetings!
Here's another batch of fixes:
Three random crash bugs like while switching weapon and other unpredictable moments
Broken character sync after leaving the crane in multiplayer
Bullet impact FX did not fire when monster got finishing shot
Problems when switching between Scan-Ball and character both in single and multiplayer
Also:
Added camera zoom adjustment in graphics settings in case your character renders too small. Also suitable for video capture
Tweaked Big-Fly monster so it can be killed with two 9mm shots instead of three if you hit in the center (belly).
I'm still investigating critical desync problem some of you are experiencing in co-op.
Cheers,
Wookie
