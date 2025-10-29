 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20597143 Edited 30 October 2025 – 00:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings!

Here's another batch of fixes:

  • Three random crash bugs like while switching weapon and other unpredictable moments

  • Broken character sync after leaving the crane in multiplayer

  • Bullet impact FX did not fire when monster got finishing shot

  • Problems when switching between Scan-Ball and character both in single and multiplayer

Also:

  • Added camera zoom adjustment in graphics settings in case your character renders too small. Also suitable for video capture

  • Tweaked Big-Fly monster so it can be killed with two 9mm shots instead of three if you hit in the center (belly).

I'm still investigating critical desync problem some of you are experiencing in co-op.

Cheers,

Wookie

