Hi everyone!

Just a quick reminder that Blade Rush will be at FORMAT Liverpool 2025 tomorrow. I'm bringing Steam keys and other cool stuff as give aways :)

This is a quick update before that event to add some last minute small fixes.

Fixed music for a certain gamemode missing the intro part of the loop.

Further improved the tutorial text.

Finally fixed an issue where the sound effect that plays when your boost invulnerability ends (either naturally or from disabling it by shooting) does not play. I also took the time to further improve the effect that plays alongside it.

Please let me know if you find any issues. Thanks!