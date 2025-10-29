Featured Updates: [New Version 7.0.0.0 ]

The Ultra Jump!

A new fast paced mini-game! It allows you to skip the areas of a Stage! You can collect tech gears and ultra velocity tokens but be careful with the oxidalie Blocks and the Red Gears! With this You can progress way faster than never before!

The Nivelator!

This is a big dropship and once it reaches certain checkpoint, it will drop hazards to the zone. This makes the game flow way more dynamic!

The Tower Viewer Center:

It allows you to scan all of the Area or Main Zone! With this, you can see beforehand the routes and plan better your approach! The activation requires 15 TG or 5 Arcade Points. Check out for interesting items like the Hyper Jump Charges or puzzle objects, you can do it!

The Factory Ship:

it allows to make upgraded items by combining simpler items on the inventory or disassembly upgraded items in their most basic form. [They can be found in the Area 1 of each stage.]

Main upgrades:

*Sound effects have been retouched to sound better.

*Added a surprise behavior for one specific npc, in each main stage of the game.

*New Merchants! You can buy now: E-Bits, Phase Fields and Fuel Charges...

*A new puzzle object that appears in the stage 7 and onwards.

The AntiVisual Cube:

*A new Item of the Main Stages that gives you a choose between a certain amount of Fuel with 1 Shield in exchange of limiting the field of view for a short time, it is measured in steps taken. Once the steps threshold is reached, the visual effect vanishes.

New Interface updates:

*The inventory Section can be opened directly by pressing the "c" Key.

Combat and TBS related updates:

*New smooth and cool visuals for the background window of the battle encounters.

*Reworks to the windows placement of the turn based combat system.

*New Fancy Message when Leveling Up by battles.

*A new visual indicator that shows the experience gained after a battle.

*Escaping a battle now happens faster, the default message was removed.

*There has been added a visual Letter Indicator around each battler to detect them better.

The Scanner Cartridge:

It reveals the stats of battlers like the attack min and max points or the remaining health points. You will be gifted 5 at the start, then they can be obtained with merchants by 5 TG.

Animations and Visuals:

*A new icon animation when rising up the maximum of shields.

*Two new sprite animations for when losing the game.

*New Sprite Animations for the Puzzle Object that first shows on the Stage 24 area 4.

*Visual reworks for the evaders on the stage 22 to hint better its hitbox.

*A new visual effect for collisions with evaders.

*Added a golden spark hint for when you can still get the golden medal of the area or the main zone.

*New 5 backgrounds for the Main Menu, they represent better the 1st person perspective for the stages 6 to 10.

*new small animation for when a battler interacts with the player.

*Some rework to the phase field animations.

*A new HP gauge Fill when taking +50-250hp MAP icons:

Small updates:

*Added an extra visual effect when obtaining a device.

*Added a some probe clue messages when acquired them.

*Small sprite retouches to the puzzle object of the stage 12.

Corrections:

*When entering a menu the Ship Sounds are not longer being triggered constantly in the background.

*Removed the overstayed timer for when entering the Game Over Menu.

*The Hyper Jump teleport now ends near the exit of the main zone of the stage 27.

*During the Hyper Jump the fuel is not longer being spent until it is done.

*Is more easy to obtain the exclusive power up item of the Hyper Jump.

*On the result screen, there is a small section that tells if the secret area was completed or not with a single word description, however there is a stage where there is none to be explored and it was still counting it as missing; it is now removed for that particular stage.

*Added more visual clues to the Puzzle Object of the Stage 25.

*Before, the Inventory Hyper items were set to disappeared from the inventory if the player could not afford the cost in golden gears at activation. Now, they remain in the inventory even if that happens.

*Doubled the duration of the phase field if it was activated in a Main Zone.

*A hint added for one of the last ice-asteroid objects on stage 15.

*Better placement for some items in the exterior border of the main zone of the stage 14.

*Added some extra fuel if the player goes below dangerous levels on the main zone of stage 10.

*Added a visual clue for the npc puzzle of the Stage 8.

*The TG gets updated more properly after a random encounter.

*Reworked of some dialogues of the first map to make it more interesting.

*A better transition to the Game Over Options during a turn based combat.

*Added a small secret shortcut to the main zone of the stage 17.

*Made the timer background more translucent so it does not block the view of objects on the top right corner.

*Colliding with the same object multiple times will trigger a slow down to make it more dynamic and avoidable.

*Some retouching to the sprite of the stage 20 puzzle object.

*Removed a forced animation when the phase field was active to make a transition out of an artificial space more quickly.

Fixes:

*Adjusted the damage to 1 shield only for when impacting with the brown circular and ice puzzle like asteroids. It was an issue when playing on Harder Difficulties.

*Fixed an issue with a missing picture after the fuel runs out and there weren't enough golden gears remaining.

*Added a pause to the countdown timer when acquiring a fuel charge.

*Removed some unwanted triggers that happen with npcs when losing the game by the fuel countdown.

*A more stable transition for when losing the game due the lack of fuel.

*Fixed a bug with the save point and the main menu triggering at certain frame.

*Fixed a Glitch that blocked the menu after colliding with a certain type of ice asteroid.

*Fixed a glitch where some loot items weren't added to the inventory.

*Fixed a small blinking that happened with Messages when obtaining an item directly.

*Some performance retouches.

*Fixed a delayed appearance of the Ultra Speed gauge after an impact.

*fixed a bug of the spanish version that stopped the screen when changing the windows style.

Thank you for your support and Happy Gaming!