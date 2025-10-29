 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20597030 Edited 30 October 2025 – 10:32:24 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Azure is back online! You can finally reunite with your favorite NPC without the fear of being ended by them. ✨

If you're still experiencing server issues as described in our previous post, please reach out to support@alterstaff.io with more info.

Changed depots in beta branch

Windows 64-bit Depot 2880733
