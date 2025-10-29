Hi Scavs! Hotfix 0.8.6.3 is now live.

Update 0.8.6.3

Hello Scavs,

During the last update, our attempts to improve some of the logic in the tunnel levels caused an issue where all the audio except for the UI sound effects could drop out / fail to play. We enhanced some elements and stepped on an audio-landmine.

This update addresses that specific issue. We wanted to make sure to fix the error day-of.

We will continue to scrutinize the game in all environments and clean up any critical issues that might have slipped past us. Thanks to all the scavengers for your patience for this brief period of tunnel silence.

Hang in there!