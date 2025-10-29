 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20597002
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi Scavs! Hotfix 0.8.6.3 is now live.

Update 0.8.6.3

Hello Scavs,

During the last update, our attempts to improve some of the logic in the tunnel levels caused an issue where all the audio except for the UI sound effects could drop out / fail to play. We enhanced some elements and stepped on an audio-landmine.

This update addresses that specific issue. We wanted to make sure to fix the error day-of.

We will continue to scrutinize the game in all environments and clean up any critical issues that might have slipped past us. Thanks to all the scavengers for your patience for this brief period of tunnel silence.

Hang in there!

  • BUG FIX

    • Fixed issue where all 3D audio could fail to play in the tunnel levels.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2828861
  • Loading history…
