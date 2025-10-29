 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 October 2025 Build 20596947 Edited 29 October 2025 – 23:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Debuffed Rockets

- They are still as lethal as ever. However I have increased the amount of Ammo they consume.
- Increaed minimum clip size. Having too small of a clip size meant players were not getting enough ammo subtracted when using the launchers.
- EMBEDDED NANO PRINTERS Cybernetic - Rockets have a 50% chance of consuming no ammo - reduced to 20%

Warp Titan (Final Boss) difficulty greatly increased.

- Increased base HP from 6000 > 15000
- Makes for a more satisfying fight

Changed files in this update

Depot 2629281
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link