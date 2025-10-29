Debuffed Rockets- They are still as lethal as ever. However I have increased the amount of Ammo they consume.
- Increaed minimum clip size. Having too small of a clip size meant players were not getting enough ammo subtracted when using the launchers.
- EMBEDDED NANO PRINTERS Cybernetic - Rockets have a 50% chance of consuming no ammo - reduced to 20%
Warp Titan (Final Boss) difficulty greatly increased.- Increased base HP from 6000 > 15000
- Makes for a more satisfying fight
Changed files in this update