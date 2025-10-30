 Skip to content
Major 30 October 2025 Build 20596920 Edited 30 October 2025 – 08:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🎃 HALLOWEEN SPECIAL EVENT 🎃


Dive into THE LAST DEPARTURE - a atmospheric horror mini-game

now available in the Game Zone!

FEATURES:

🌫️ Explore an abandoned bayou settlement shrouded in fog

🔦 Navigate with limited visibility - your flashlight is your lifeline

📝 Uncover the dark fate of Suzan, David, and Patrick through notes and items

🎵 Find sanctuary in the safe room - the only place the music plays

👻 Escape the horrors lurking in the mist... if you can


⏱️ intense psychological horror

🌍 Fully localized: English, Czech and French

🎮 First-person survival experience

Gameplay video - Youtube


Play now in the Game Zone and discover why some places

are better left forgotten.

🎃 Happy Halloween... and never stop running. 🎃

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3884111
