29 October 2025 Build 20596881 Edited 29 October 2025 – 23:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey Drunk Wizards! Hope you're having a blast in our game.

We've introduced some quality of life updates which include

  • More settings??? Play around with Tipsy's reality!
  • Introduction of inverting the camera rotation buttons Q and E
  • Introduction of changing dialogue speed and whether it completes or scrolls out
  • Some lighting adjustments for the Hub map
  • Some inner corner mesh fixes
  • Some collision fixes in the overgrowth biome
  • Dungeon progression is now smoother
  • Some other quality of life things we are too tipsy to remember, but we hope you feel them!


As always, we are continuously listening to feedback and implementing them as soon as possible so please keep reviewing and keep letting us know via our socials and Discord!

Thanks,
The FyreFlight Dev Team

