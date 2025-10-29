More settings??? Play around with Tipsy's reality!



Hey Drunk Wizards! Hope you're having a blast in our game.We've introduced some quality of life updates which includeAs always, we are continuously listening to feedback and implementing them as soon as possible so please keep reviewing and keep letting us know via our socials and Discord!Thanks,The FyreFlight Dev Team