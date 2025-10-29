We've introduced some quality of life updates which include
- More settings??? Play around with Tipsy's reality!
- Introduction of inverting the camera rotation buttons Q and E
- Introduction of changing dialogue speed and whether it completes or scrolls out
- Some lighting adjustments for the Hub map
- Some inner corner mesh fixes
- Some collision fixes in the overgrowth biome
- Dungeon progression is now smoother
- Some other quality of life things we are too tipsy to remember, but we hope you feel them!
As always, we are continuously listening to feedback and implementing them as soon as possible so please keep reviewing and keep letting us know via our socials and Discord!
Thanks,
The FyreFlight Dev Team
