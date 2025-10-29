(Steam - v22)

▪ Unreal Engine 5.6.1



🛠 Fixed stairs collision in Flower Street Alley

🛠 Restored Legacy Painting in the mansion for secret achievement.

🛠 Fixed doors in Act - 1 Mansion, now you can use keys on them from inventory by pressing "Use" button and not just double-clicking on the key.

🛠 Fixed missing description of Lighter.

🛠 Removed a couple of meshes to save some more memory.



📋 Next on the list :

▪ Bug fix, quality improvements... and polishing.

▪ Adding new soundtracks.



🍞 My current goal will be to make sure all levels are working correctly, and to make the game as stable as possible.

❗If you find any broken assets, bugs or anything else that need fixing, please report them ASAP.

(Discord will be the best place for it, but you also can do it on Steam)

**https://discord.gg/nZxZQ9sCVr**





🍞 After that I will start complete rework of user interface (like inventory, menus, settings, etc. ) , movement, combat, AI and other game mechanics with multiplayer support in mind.



And as always, thank you all for your support! 🙇‍♂️



