Patch v0.510.2 – Aqueducts Polish & Next Steps



Hi everyone!

This patch focuses mainly on further polishing the aqueduct system.

They should now work more reliably and show fewer visual glitches overall.

There’s still a visual issue in edge cases where multiple aqueduct lines run close parallel to each other, I’ll fix that in one of the next updates.

Over the next two days, I’ll be focusing on improving the trade system and balancing trade values.

After that, I’ll finally move on to adding one of the most requested features, moving already built structures.

Once again, a huge thank you to everyone for your support, positivity, and feedback.

Your reviews and comments really mean a lot and keep me motivated to keep improving Pompeii: The Legacy!