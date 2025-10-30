 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 October 2025 Build 20596809 Edited 30 October 2025 – 11:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch v0.510.2 – Aqueducts Polish & Next Steps

Hi everyone!

This patch focuses mainly on further polishing the aqueduct system.
They should now work more reliably and show fewer visual glitches overall.
There’s still a visual issue in edge cases where multiple aqueduct lines run close parallel to each other, I’ll fix that in one of the next updates.

Over the next two days, I’ll be focusing on improving the trade system and balancing trade values.
After that, I’ll finally move on to adding one of the most requested features, moving already built structures.

Once again, a huge thank you to everyone for your support, positivity, and feedback.
Your reviews and comments really mean a lot and keep me motivated to keep improving Pompeii: The Legacy!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2632241
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link