It's that time of the year: the month of horror! We're in the middle of the Steam Scream festival and ASYLUM is at an all-time low 30% off. Do tell your family and friends. Heck, even enemies too, because everyone deserves horror!

New reviews are coming in and we're seeing a renewed interest in the game. There's been plenty of positive reception to our previous update, so I want to thank everyone who chimed in with thoughtful comments. Today, we'll make it short and sweet: The ASYLUM Files is a PDF document now available for free that you can download and keep forever. It should be part of an automatic update as of this writing and pop up in your install folder; if for some reason it doesn't show up, you can get it here.

The nearly 50-page long document features the original script with 100 annotations, plus trivia, WIP images, and other groovy insider details. It's meant to be a companion to the game, especially for those who enjoyed debating and wondering "what does it all mean?!".

Are you getting answers? Of course not! Well, perhaps some. The document is self-explanatory and comes with a few disclaimers (major spoilers, draft texts, etc). It's all explained in the intro. I trust you'll enjoy at least a few sections.

That's pretty much it for today! We're still working on the documentary, art book, and other niceties fans are expecting. Also relevant for some of you: the native Linux version is very much still on the plate as promised.

And finally, while there's no patch, here's a horror movie quote for you to guess: "Agnes, it's me, Billy".

Have fun reading! 👋