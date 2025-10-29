 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 October 2025 Build 20596740 Edited 29 October 2025 – 23:39:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[ MISC ]

  • Improved player movement prediction when colliding with other moving players.

  • Added scope in/out sound prediction to play immediately for local player.

  • Retake loadout cards will now randomly offer M4A1-S or M4A4 if player has both equipped in their CT loadout.

  • Added Body Armor to 4v3, 4 Bad Guys Left, and Blind Fire cards.

  • Added Dual Berettas to T Blind Fire card.

  • Replaced Flashbang with HE Grenade on CT Enemy Loadout Card

  • Fixed idle animations on CZ75-Auto, SSG 08, AUG, Galil AR.

  • Performance improvements.

  • Stability improvements.

  • Improvements to animation fidelity during demo playback.

Changed files in this update

64-bit Depot 2347770
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 2347771
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2347773
  • Loading history…
64-bitDLC 2279721 Depot 2347779
  • Loading history…
Counter-Strike Global Offensive Beta Common Depot 731
  • Loading history…
Windows Counter-Strike Global Offensive Beta Win Bin Depot 732
  • Loading history…
macOS Counter-Strike Global Offensive Beta Mac Bin Depot 733
  • Loading history…
Linux Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Beta Linux Bin Depot 734
  • Loading history…
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (General) Depot 735
  • Loading history…
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Perfect World) Depot 736
  • Loading history…
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Perfect World Assets) Depot 737
  • Loading history…
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Chinese Voice Audio) Depot 738
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link