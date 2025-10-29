[ MISC ]
Improved player movement prediction when colliding with other moving players.
Added scope in/out sound prediction to play immediately for local player.
Retake loadout cards will now randomly offer M4A1-S or M4A4 if player has both equipped in their CT loadout.
Added Body Armor to 4v3, 4 Bad Guys Left, and Blind Fire cards.
Added Dual Berettas to T Blind Fire card.
Replaced Flashbang with HE Grenade on CT Enemy Loadout Card
Fixed idle animations on CZ75-Auto, SSG 08, AUG, Galil AR.
Performance improvements.
Stability improvements.
Improvements to animation fidelity during demo playback.
Changed files in this update