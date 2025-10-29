Good evening, Wardens! Today's update addresses a few pain points in the endgame for new players and contains additional minor fixes. We're continuing to look into a few other things related to the postgame that we hope to address in the next update as well.



Thank you for your feedback and reports!





General



- Minor fixes to the individual mission timer in speedrun mode.





Tower of Darkness



- Previously failed to commit the adjustments to the Baelz section and its mechanics to help the final puzzle feel less finicky; Those changes are now active.





Zero Seconds to Midnight



- The distortion effect used when Kronii exits an anomaly will now properly hide itself when inactive, preventing it from making some objects on the screen distorted or invisible.

- The hitbox of the final checkpoint is now much higher to account for the portal exit's height.



Several balance changes have been made to the area after the first time rewind to make it less unforgiving to new players:

- Reduced the number of meteors launched at a time from 4 to 3.

- The spawn rate of the meteors has been spaced out from 1.5 seconds to 2 seconds.

- The time between the final meteor's launch and the tail stab attack resuming is increased from 0.5 seconds to 1.0 seconds.

- Meteor explosions have a narrower hitbox, dissolve more quickly after hitbox activation, and are no longer infinitely horizontal.

- A Hope Spark now appears beside the checkpoint in this section.