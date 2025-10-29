 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20596705 Edited 29 October 2025 – 21:59:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Inverted control/design of Action Sequences to allow for injection of future (new) Results.

  • Fixed multiple issues with Iterators in the "Fixed Loop" being properly reflected.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2158671
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2158672
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2158673
  • Loading history…
Depot 2158674
  • Loading history…
