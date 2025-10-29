 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 October 2025 Build 20596645 Edited 30 October 2025 – 00:33:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello all, got a small seasonal update for you here.

Content

  • Added new "Zombie" cosmetic for playing on October 31st

Changed files in this update

Depot 3329151
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link