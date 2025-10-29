The 0.8.0.2 update focuses on introducing the ability to swap between interact/pickup targets as well as adding the ability to influence max HP to the difficulty configuration menu. We’ve updated the test beta branch with the latest update on the in combat save functionality. This will be included in the next release, thanks to everyone that helped test it out so far! Remember, the best way to support the development is by reviewing the game and joining the Discord. We’re excited about what’s up next, but until then we’ll be crushing bugs and making content.



On a personal note, if anyone has any tips on how to attach a gargantuan nose prosthetic to my face it would be much appreciated. My Leo costume is facing some structural engineering challenges. Happy Halloween!

Gameplay

Introducing the ability to swap pickup/interaction targets.

Introducing the ability to set Health in difficulty settings.

Loading back into a snapshot now teleports players to the nearest manhole.

Player units now enter cover when loading back in.

Jump animations updated.





Bug Fixes

Visual changes to health bars

Fix for assets inside building section not being occluded when selected unit is in crater in Prison Combat Zone

Fix for getting stuck in nav mesh at top of ladder in Bus Depot

Fix for right thumbstick not executing A-button actions out of combat

Fix for issue where you can't click on your second inventory item in lower resolution

Fix for Thorns being able to shoot through the lanterns

Fix for bullets spraying outside of reticle

