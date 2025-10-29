 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC Call of Duty® Dark Moon
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 October 2025 Build 20596574 Edited 29 October 2025 – 22:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug fixes
-Fixed an issue where being on an elevated surface, such as the countertops, would prevent enemies from pathing to you
-Fixed an issue where you could move certain enemies by bumping into them

Quality of life changes
-Added a toggle in the pause menu for the blue arrow that guides you to the nearest object. You can now play on hard mode by toggling it off.
-Made it so all sound sliders in the option menu can be set to 200%, as the game is very quiet for some people.

<3

Changed files in this update

Depot 4073731
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link