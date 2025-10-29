 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20596478 Edited 29 October 2025 – 21:52:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Here are some more fixes and improvements while the Q4 update is built behind the scenes! Check out the Terrain Tessellation graphics setting if you haven't already now that the performance has been greatly improved

Fixes

  • Fixed black squares appearing on the terrain near snowy footprints or dug out holes when MSAA is enabled

  • Fixed shadow artifacts near snowy footprints when MSAA is enabled

  • Fixed incorrect graphical calculations that would result in shadowy looking snow on steeper terrain slopes

  • Fixed system to prevent Blight clouds generating in water by using a more accurate terrain height estimation process during initial world generation (as a result, you will only see this for new games after this update)

  • Fixed rafts being deleted when left to drift down a river to the south or west into unloaded areas (east and north were unaffected)

  • Fixed the calculations that determined when objects, grasses and the terrain are hidden when rotating the camera using a much more exact AABB frustum culling system. You will no longer see holes in the terrain or objects disappearing at the edge of the screen, especially when on or near very hilly terrain. The logic for hiding objects behind the camera was also fixed to prevent cases of shadows cast by these objects onto surfaces in front of the camera disappearing as the camera is rotated

  • Fixed recently gathered wild plants not allowing selection to be dug up

  • Fixed plants disappearing when planted and then dug up without watering

  • Fixed soft clay roof tiles not having a weight so that they match the fired clay roof tiles

Improvements

  • Finally added proper terrain mesh optimization using a custom-built quad-tree level of detail (LOD) system that should slightly improve performance for less powerful graphics cards, and greatly improve performance across the board when using the Terrain Tessellation graphics setting. As a result, Terrain Tessellation no longer has a performance warning and is enabled by default on higher quality setting presets

Other changes

  • Removed the ability to overwrite autosaves in-game as these saves would be lost as the game autosaves more in the future

  • Increased the brightness underneath cloud shadows to be more realistic

  • Added stockpile support for small/large flints and sandstones

