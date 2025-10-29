Here are some more fixes and improvements while the Q4 update is built behind the scenes! Check out the Terrain Tessellation graphics setting if you haven't already now that the performance has been greatly improved

Fixes

Fixed black squares appearing on the terrain near snowy footprints or dug out holes when MSAA is enabled

Fixed shadow artifacts near snowy footprints when MSAA is enabled

Fixed incorrect graphical calculations that would result in shadowy looking snow on steeper terrain slopes

Fixed system to prevent Blight clouds generating in water by using a more accurate terrain height estimation process during initial world generation (as a result, you will only see this for new games after this update)

Fixed rafts being deleted when left to drift down a river to the south or west into unloaded areas (east and north were unaffected)

Fixed the calculations that determined when objects, grasses and the terrain are hidden when rotating the camera using a much more exact AABB frustum culling system. You will no longer see holes in the terrain or objects disappearing at the edge of the screen, especially when on or near very hilly terrain. The logic for hiding objects behind the camera was also fixed to prevent cases of shadows cast by these objects onto surfaces in front of the camera disappearing as the camera is rotated

Fixed recently gathered wild plants not allowing selection to be dug up

Fixed plants disappearing when planted and then dug up without watering