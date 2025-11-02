The game launched just yesterday, and thanks to your early feedback, our first patch is already here! ❤️

This Day 1 Patch brings small but meaningful updates to make your gameplay smoother and clearer.

🧩 What’s New?

You can now set passwords for lobbies! Private games with friends just got easier.

In Brutal Zombie Waves mode, items dropped by zombies now automatically disappear after 1 minute , keeping things clean and optimized.

In the Westrun Fuel Point mission, players were a bit unsure where to fill the barrels — a new indicator now makes that clear.

Plus, a few minor bug fixes, typo corrections, and UI tweaks for good measure.

Join the Community!

Your feedback is incredibly valuable. Hop on our Discord and share your thoughts. Together, we’ll keep making the game even better!

Rashad Ibrahimli