 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 The Outer Worlds 2 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 November 2025 Build 20596421 Edited 2 November 2025 – 08:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The game launched just yesterday, and thanks to your early feedback, our first patch is already here! ❤️

This Day 1 Patch brings small but meaningful updates to make your gameplay smoother and clearer.

🧩 What’s New?

  • You can now set passwords for lobbies! Private games with friends just got easier.

  • In Brutal Zombie Waves mode, items dropped by zombies now automatically disappear after 1 minute, keeping things clean and optimized.

  • In the Westrun Fuel Point mission, players were a bit unsure where to fill the barrels — a new indicator now makes that clear.

  • Plus, a few minor bug fixes, typo corrections, and UI tweaks for good measure.

Join the Community!
Your feedback is incredibly valuable. Hop on our Discord and share your thoughts. Together, we’ll keep making the game even better!

Rashad Ibrahimli

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2932996
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link