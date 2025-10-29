 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20596396 Edited 29 October 2025 – 21:59:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a handful of slowdowns and freezes when performing various stat and combat calculations
  • Fixed a bug where rerolling an item would reroll the Coherence stat. This was not intentional!
  • Fixed a bug where leaderboards would sometimes report an incorrect Nightmare level
  • Fixed one crash on exit

Changed files in this update

Depot 2052161
  • Loading history…
