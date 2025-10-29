- Fixed a handful of slowdowns and freezes when performing various stat and combat calculations
- Fixed a bug where rerolling an item would reroll the Coherence stat. This was not intentional!
- Fixed a bug where leaderboards would sometimes report an incorrect Nightmare level
- Fixed one crash on exit
0.3.2 Hotfix 1
Update notes via Steam Community
