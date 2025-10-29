 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20596321 Edited 29 October 2025 – 21:26:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a few bugs with Crampons, 6pt / 10pt Crampon Collectibles and their Removal Zones.

  • Fixed a bug with the Generated Terrain as well as Terrain Templates not getting properly deleted.

  • Fixed a bug with the player being enabled when editing a level.

  • Fixed a bug with Falling Rock and Falling Ice not being properly deleted.

  • Fixed an issue with Time Attack when doing a "Full Playtest".

  • Fixed some bugs with the Pipe and Rope Collectibles.

  • Fixed some bugs with the Idols UI not updating.

  • Other minor fixes.

Changed files in this update

