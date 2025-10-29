Fixed a few bugs with Crampons, 6pt / 10pt Crampon Collectibles and their Removal Zones.
Fixed a bug with the Generated Terrain as well as Terrain Templates not getting properly deleted.
Fixed a bug with the player being enabled when editing a level.
Fixed a bug with Falling Rock and Falling Ice not being properly deleted.
Fixed an issue with Time Attack when doing a "Full Playtest".
Fixed some bugs with the Pipe and Rope Collectibles.
Fixed some bugs with the Idols UI not updating.
Other minor fixes.
Patch 2.0.3d - Crampon Hotfix, other bugfixes
