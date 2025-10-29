Fixed the image of the Level 2 Saw upgrade,
Fixed the functionality of the Level 2 Saw,
Fixed the production of 20 and Unlimited Spheres,
Fixed the Drills,
Fixed Tutorial Step 15,
Fixed the Car Wash Station,
Fixed the 20 Spheres issue in the Automatic Fabricator
Fixes – Update 0.4.2 #1
Update notes via Steam Community
Windows 64-bit Depot 2823891
