 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC Call of Duty® Dark Moon
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 October 2025 Build 20596170 Edited 29 October 2025 – 22:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed the image of the Level 2 Saw upgrade,

  • Fixed the functionality of the Level 2 Saw,

  • Fixed the production of 20 and Unlimited Spheres,

  • Fixed the Drills,

  • Fixed Tutorial Step 15,

  • Fixed the Car Wash Station,

  • Fixed the 20 Spheres issue in the Automatic Fabricator

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2823891
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link