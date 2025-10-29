Hi everyone,

This is a big update.

Your help in polishing the game and helping fix bugs is something we're immensely grateful for, as indie devs, we can take all the support we can get, so thanks again for chipping in and helping to improve The Bench.

Here's our Highlights:

Save System: Revised and fixed several save-related issues.

Journal & Map: Resolved multiple bugs affecting these features.

Quests: Fixed issues with open or incomplete quests.

Photo Requests: Photo quest completion logic has been corrected.

Soft Locks: Addressed rare cases where players could get stuck in certain map areas.

Steam Deck & Controller Support: Improved compatibility and performance.

Stamps: Fixed issues where some stamps could not be completed.

Throwing Aim: Adjusted and refined the aiming system.

Fishing HUD: Updated and improved for better clarity.

Twitch Integration: Now fully available! (but more info on this in a second, dedicated post coming soon.

If you're experiencing any issues in game, please let us know in the comments, we will get to it ASAP!

Thanks again,