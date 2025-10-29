 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC Call of Duty® Dark Moon
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 29 October 2025 Build 20596161 Edited 29 October 2025 – 22:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

This is a big update.

Your help in polishing the game and helping fix bugs is something we're immensely grateful for, as indie devs, we can take all the support we can get, so thanks again for chipping in and helping to improve The Bench.

Here's our Highlights:

  • Save System: Revised and fixed several save-related issues.

  • Journal & Map: Resolved multiple bugs affecting these features.

  • Quests: Fixed issues with open or incomplete quests.

  • Photo Requests: Photo quest completion logic has been corrected.

  • Soft Locks: Addressed rare cases where players could get stuck in certain map areas.

  • Steam Deck & Controller Support: Improved compatibility and performance.

  • Stamps: Fixed issues where some stamps could not be completed.

  • Throwing Aim: Adjusted and refined the aiming system.

  • Fishing HUD: Updated and improved for better clarity.

  • Twitch Integration: Now fully available! (but more info on this in a second, dedicated post coming soon.

If you're experiencing any issues in game, please let us know in the comments, we will get to it ASAP!

Thanks again,

  • Voxel Studio

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3183411
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link