New Content:
- Added a console to view information from previous games (only successful).
- Added interaction texts at the bunker entrance and exit.
Improvements:
- Improved turrets: reduced fire rate and increased accuracy.
Fixes:
- Fixed several collision issues.
- Fixed the heartbeat sound that was only playing for the host player.
- Fixed a bug that allowed recharging lamps from a distance.
- Fixed a bug where the suction cup could stick to the player after being thrown.
Thank you for your support!
Changed files in this update