29 October 2025 Build 20596051 Edited 29 October 2025 – 21:52:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Content:

- Added a console to view information from previous games (only successful).
- Added interaction texts at the bunker entrance and exit.

Improvements:

- Improved turrets: reduced fire rate and increased accuracy.

Fixes:

- Fixed several collision issues.

- Fixed the heartbeat sound that was only playing for the host player.

- Fixed a bug that allowed recharging lamps from a distance.
- Fixed a bug where the suction cup could stick to the player after being thrown.

Thank you for your support!

