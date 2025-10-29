New Content:



- Added a console to view information from previous games (only successful).

- Added interaction texts at the bunker entrance and exit.

Improvements:



- Improved turrets: reduced fire rate and increased accuracy.



Fixes:



- Fixed several collision issues.

- Fixed the heartbeat sound that was only playing for the host player.

- Fixed a bug that allowed recharging lamps from a distance.

- Fixed a bug where the suction cup could stick to the player after being thrown.



Thank you for your support!