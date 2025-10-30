We would like to thank community members Heso, Kopp, and WABI in our Discord for providing information and their save files for us to resolve critical issues for this hotfix.

Resolved an issue where items inside of chests would appear to disappear, especially when traveling to and from expeditions. This was a result of the server not uploading save file data properly due to large save files

Fixed an issue where foliage regrowth data could massively duplicate within save files, causing performance issues over time

Fixed an issue where players would sometimes spawn at the dock even after claiming a bed as their respawn point. This may not resolve every case, we are looking for further player reports

Fixed an issue where the Walkie Talkie recipe did not properly consume the Walkie Talkies in the Salvage Station

Increased the drop rate of the Large Battery to make it easier to find