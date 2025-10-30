 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 October 2025 Build 20596038 Edited 30 October 2025 – 14:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We would like to thank community members Heso, Kopp, and WABI in our Discord for providing information and their save files for us to resolve critical issues for this hotfix.

  • Resolved an issue where items inside of chests would appear to disappear, especially when traveling to and from expeditions. This was a result of the server not uploading save file data properly due to large save files

  • Fixed an issue where foliage regrowth data could massively duplicate within save files, causing performance issues over time

  • Fixed an issue where players would sometimes spawn at the dock even after claiming a bed as their respawn point. This may not resolve every case, we are looking for further player reports

  • Fixed an issue where the Walkie Talkie recipe did not properly consume the Walkie Talkies in the Salvage Station

  • Increased the drop rate of the Large Battery to make it easier to find

  • Fixed an exploit

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3494521
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link