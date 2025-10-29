 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20595879 Edited 29 October 2025 – 21:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
As requested, I've re-added the public internet multiplayer option to the game. I've also gone ahead and added Windward Horizon's simple local localization, where the game will automatically load the Localization.csv file found in My Documents/Celestis, so if someone wants to create a localized version in their language, they can now do that without the need of mods.

Well, back to work on Windward Horizon...

Changed files in this update

