POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC Call of Duty® Dark Moon
29 October 2025 Build 20595875
Update notes via Steam Community
● Away Income re-balanced & boosted
● Bags of Gold in the Amber store have been re-enabled
● Default hotkey for switching to/from Seasonal game changed from F12 to F10
● Some bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows Tap Ninja - Windows Depot 1891701
macOS Tap Ninja - Mac Depot 1891702
Linux Tap Ninja - Linux Depot 1891703
