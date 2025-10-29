The Oct 24th update was rather wide and a few important bugs shipped along with it. Fortunately all of the critical bugs have been resolved in a few hotfixes since then!



This build should be the final hotfix. I am still aware of a few other, non critical bugs, which I will get to, but I wanted to make sure that no one's experience is ruined by the more important ones :)



Full changelog here:



- fix: Issue where players turn would be fully skipped.

- fix: rift from spawning portals on top of players

- fix: pistol scales damage with quantity

- fix: Pistol granting mana for passing through dead bodies

Thanks Scry

- fix: Crash on upgrade "Statue"

- fix: Can only skip upgrades when no rerolls have occured

- fix: Add max upgrade count to Rift

Thanks Orthoros

- balance: Curse Eater increases damage instead of health

- balance: Shotgun only works within cast range now

- balance: Lower SP reward for skipping cards

- balance: Change Dash and Nuk to go to last target