The Oct 24th update was rather wide and a few important bugs shipped along with it. Fortunately all of the critical bugs have been resolved in a few hotfixes since then!
This build should be the final hotfix. I am still aware of a few other, non critical bugs, which I will get to, but I wanted to make sure that no one's experience is ruined by the more important ones :)
Full changelog here:
- fix: Issue where players turn would be fully skipped.
- fix: rift from spawning portals on top of players
- fix: pistol scales damage with quantity
- fix: Pistol granting mana for passing through dead bodies
Thanks Scry
- fix: Crash on upgrade "Statue"
- fix: Can only skip upgrades when no rerolls have occured
- fix: Add max upgrade count to Rift
Thanks Orthoros
- balance: Curse Eater increases damage instead of health
- balance: Shotgun only works within cast range now
- balance: Lower SP reward for skipping cards
- balance: Change Dash and Nuk to go to last target
