-Yokai can now only be killed with Fire or redirected attacks
-Re-added Reviving only costing 1 firefly. Losing all of them might have made it too unfun
-Hold "Attack" for Fire Attack or "Focus + Attack" for Charged Fire Attack (will be applied to all other moves later)
-Fireflies can now be spawned from enemies killed by fire except Divine Fire Attacks
-Player will no longer waste fireflies charging up for a Divide Flame Attack. Fireflies will have to be marked first.
-added i frames to Divine Fire moves
-added rainbow colors to lv2 Divine Flame (will be added to rest later)
-added sheathed Lotus Step animation
-focus attacks break through at 1 defend point instead of 0 now.
-time slow when perfect parrying
-perfect parry on projectiles will now deflect it back at the enemy
-added 1st stage Boss Tengu
-added Kappa Enemy
-enemies should not all attack at once now
-change spawning of yokai
-added miniboss walk animation
-added brute/miniboss bounced animation
-changed timing of enemy death register
Update 10/29/25 *fixed Iframes*
