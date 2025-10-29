 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20595840 Edited 29 October 2025 – 21:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Yokai can now only be killed with Fire or redirected attacks

-Re-added Reviving only costing 1 firefly. Losing all of them might have made it too unfun

-Hold "Attack" for Fire Attack or "Focus + Attack" for Charged Fire Attack (will be applied to all other moves later)

-Fireflies can now be spawned from enemies killed by fire except Divine Fire Attacks

-Player will no longer waste fireflies charging up for a Divide Flame Attack. Fireflies will have to be marked first.

-added i frames to Divine Fire moves

-added rainbow colors to lv2 Divine Flame (will be added to rest later)

-added sheathed Lotus Step animation

-focus attacks break through at 1 defend point instead of 0 now.

-time slow when perfect parrying

-perfect parry on projectiles will now deflect it back at the enemy

-added 1st stage Boss Tengu

-added Kappa Enemy

-enemies should not all attack at once now

-change spawning of yokai

-added miniboss walk animation

-added brute/miniboss bounced animation

-changed timing of enemy death register

