-Yokai can now only be killed with Fire or redirected attacks



-Re-added Reviving only costing 1 firefly. Losing all of them might have made it too unfun



-Hold "Attack" for Fire Attack or "Focus + Attack" for Charged Fire Attack (will be applied to all other moves later)



-Fireflies can now be spawned from enemies killed by fire except Divine Fire Attacks



-Player will no longer waste fireflies charging up for a Divide Flame Attack. Fireflies will have to be marked first.



-added i frames to Divine Fire moves



-added rainbow colors to lv2 Divine Flame (will be added to rest later)



-added sheathed Lotus Step animation



-focus attacks break through at 1 defend point instead of 0 now.



-time slow when perfect parrying



-perfect parry on projectiles will now deflect it back at the enemy



-added 1st stage Boss Tengu



-added Kappa Enemy



-enemies should not all attack at once now



-change spawning of yokai



-added miniboss walk animation



-added brute/miniboss bounced animation



-changed timing of enemy death register