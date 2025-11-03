It’s been about a week since Replanted’s launch and we’ve been thrilled to see all the new and old strategies that have been blossoming on the lawn. Since then we’ve also been hard at work implementing the feedback that you’ve shared with us. Which is why we’re happy to announce that the classic and plantastic Dynamic Audio is now in the game with this update alongside more fixes and tweaks! This update goes live on 11/3.

PVZ: Replanted: Patch v1.3.0

Audio:

○ Added Dynamic Audio to the level music so it no longer always plays at the highest intensity version (perfect time for a blindfolded run)

○ Minigame, Puzzle, Survival and Almanac menus now play the correct music instead of the previous menu's music

○ Sound effects no longer overlap menu music at higher game speeds

○ Added missing menu open SFX for Pause Menu

○ Collecting Sun has a wider range of audio played

General:

○ [Vs Mode] Plant and Zombie tooltips now properly appear when using controllers during match selection

○ Retro Zombies no longer unexpectedly jump or teleport ahead during movement (Dr. Zomboss got us good with this one)

○ Disabling Vsync no longer impacts Mouse cursor speed

○ Fixed plants showing incorrectly when collecting sun while dragging them to be placed with Touch inputs

○ Dr. Zomboss no longer signs his notes with a comma after his name (We wonder if Tugboat was forging those notes for him)

○ Various text string fixes

○ Cards are hidden properly after Planterns are eaten in Vasebreaker

○ Fixed various visual issues with Magnet-Shroom grabbing items

○ Fixed a few Controller prompts showing incorrectly when not using controllers for input

○ Flags now raise properly when reached on the Level Progress bar

○ Fixed Conveyor Belt sizing to show all 10 slots

Just like every garden, there’s still some more work to be done. Patch V1.4.0 is close to being done which will add the ability to collect sun with the squeeze of a trigger on controllers and aim to get rid of some more pesky bugs among other things! Expect this patch to go live within the next two weeks with more details of the next patch being shared closer to its release. So stay tuned and once again, thanks for your support, feedback, and patience! Now let’s get back on the lawn and listen to those sweet tunes!

Plants vs. Zombies™: Replanted on Steam