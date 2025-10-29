 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20595771 Edited 29 October 2025 – 20:26:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Hey all!
We know it’s been a while since we dropped an update and we appreciate your patience while we keep working away! Unfortunately Act 4 itself isn’t quite ready yet, but we wanted to do an interim release to get a lot of the bugfixes and balance changes (and a bit of new content as well) that we’ve been making while we’ve been working on the new content.
We still don’t have a solid ETA for the big update as parts of it have grown more ambitious than originally planned, but we’re hoping it will be worth the wait :) As always, thank you for playing Peglin and for sharing all of your feedback and gameplay videos both with us and more widely, we couldn’t do it without you!
Best Regorbs,
Dylan & The Red Nexus Games Team

New Content

  • [New Uncommon Orb] Snowball - All snowballs you own get larger, deal more damage, and pierce more enemies as they hit more and more pegs.
  • [New Rare Spinventor Orb] Spin Doctorb - Flips the buffs of peg from negative to positive and positive to negative and heals you along the way.
  • [New Common Relic] Froggo Amulet - Gain 3 max health each time an orb is added to your deck.
  • [New Common Balladin Relic] Big Fish - Orbs that are larger than the standard orb size deal damage equal to the number of large orbs you own to the targeted enemy for each peg they hit.
  • [New Rare Relic] Critiqualibrium - If your orb's crit damage is greater than its base damage, 1 crit peg is added to the board, otherwise 1 crit is removed from the board.
  • [New Rare Roundrel Relic] Small Packages - Orbs that are smaller than the standard orb size Activate each peg an additional time.
  • [New Boss Relic] Focused Blast - Bombs deal 3x damage but only damage the targeted enemy.
  • [New Relic Category] Shop Only Relics - Many relics that have niche uses are now only available in shops so you aren't forced to take them in chests during runs where they aren't useful to you.
  • [New Shop Only Spinventor Relic] A Bad Slime - The first peg you slime each shot gets -20.
  • [New Shop Only Relic] Collusion Detection - Prices that scale up with each purchase remain fixed at their initial price.
  • Shops now also contain one more orb and relic for you to choose from.
  • Skipping a boss relic now gives you +50 gold.
  • Added new musical jingles in each area for when you lose and when you beat a boss.
  • Each stack of Transpherency on an enemy negates the effects of one stack of Reflect.
  • Lightning slime now causes chain reactions between lightning slimed pegs.


Balance Changes

  • Avogadro's Tree at C20 now alternate turns where it has forced targeting and not.
  • Both the Forest and Mines spiders now deal 2x damage and apply 2x the slime, but only attack when they're airborne.
  • Made the Forest cloud of moving pegs layout more player friendly by increasing the number of pegs and making them spread out a little more.
  • The triple Crystal Slimeglob fight now only allows one extra enemy to spawn from Cruciball 19.
  • The following are now seeded: Orb order, crit and refresh positions, gold positions, random bomb placement positions, boss mechanics, and damage evasion chances.
  • Grinding Monstera changed to add pegs to the board that increase your max health when activated instead of rewarding it right away.
  • Basalt Toadem now adds 1 more max health and costs 5 gold less.
  • Haglin’s Satchel now gives 100 gold instead of 50.
  • Pocket Sand now applies blind on non-melee attacks as well as melee.
  • Wand of Skulltimate Greed gold application buffed to 3x from 2.5x.
  • Swashbucklorb’s damage has been increased and it now immediately damages the targeted enemy when you collect gold instead of just adding damage to the shot.
  • Bucklorb is now large and pierces all grounded enemies but deals less damage.
  • Necorbmancer base damage increased from (5/6/7) to (5/7/9).
  • Removed "deals no damage" from Reforbisher.
  • Balleviation slime application increased from every (12/10/8) pegs hit to (10/8/6) pegs hit, and orb damage increased from 1/2 at all levels to (2/4), (3/6), (4/8).
  • Increased Orbelisk level 3 buffs to Pebbals and Bouldorbs from +1/+1 to +1/+2.


Bugfixes and Small Changes

  • Added more relic unlock hints.
  • Renamed a Russian localizer from w1tz to te1n.
  • Reduced the size of the game on your computer.
  • Finally fixed Leshy Vines sometimes not breaking when they should.
  • Fixed the Fire button sometimes not converting back from its End Shot mode.
  • Improved the performance of the Mines skating peg layout.
  • Fixed the Cruciball Indicator showing up bugged on locked orbs.
  • Fixed the positioning of locked orb tooltips.
  • Fixed Restore Purchases on iOS acting weird if you've never purchased before.
  • Fix damage numbers overflowing to make shots do no damage. If the damage gets too high it will now just start saying infinity (good luck getting there).
  • Fixed instances of the music sometimes cutting out in the battle after leaving a shop.
  • Fixed cases where an orb can get stuck bouncing against the wall forever.
  • Perfect Forger now doesn’t affect orbs added to your starting deck by cruciball levels.
  • Pegs that are out of the way and so can’t normally become crits or refreshes now can be if the rest of the board is filled.
  • Fixed instances where attacks spawn in the wrong place when Peglin has moved.
  • Fixed improper UI navigation when returning from the run summary page after viewing the details of a run.
  • Magnet effects no longer track brick pegs that have already been hit.
  • Pocket Sand fixed to not trigger if the enemy missed due to Ballusion.
  • Added a sound effect when Pocket Sand triggers.
  • Fixed Viridian Trinket causing orbs to get stuck in minigame navigation.
  • Fixed some Alien’s Rock targeting inconsistencies.
  • Leaf The Rest For Later no longer refreshes all dead brick pegs.
  • Pressing ‘B’ when inspecting your relics using a controller now makes you stop inspecting relics instead of discarding your orb.
  • Fixed Ring of Pain triggering twice when discarding Orboros.
  • Brick Slimes killed by Chanballiers are no longer able to attack the player before dying.
  • Echo damage is now applied at the end of a shot to be in line with how other bonus damage works.
  • Summoning Circle and Mirrorb now display ?/? for their damage stats instead of 0/0.
  • Fixed Mirrorb copying an Assemball not having the correct level indicator in the upcoming orbs list.
  • Fixed the Assemball pieces not being able to get the ‘Beaten on Cruciball X badge’.
  • Fixed the Mirrorb not showing some stat buffs in a few different situations.
  • Fixed a bug where getting 2 card drops for the same enemy in a fight showed the card unlock popup twice.
  • Fixed orbs upgraded by the Smithing Hammer not showing their buffs from Spinventorigionality.
  • Fixed issue with Icircle and Defresh Potion sometimes causing the Icircle to pierce all pegs for the entire shot.
  • Fixed the ‘Beaten on Cruciball X’ badge sometimes not showing up when it should.
  • Fixed dying in a shop not properly ending the run, showing run summary but allowing players to continue from the main menu.
  • Fixed the Japanese font appearing too tall in a few locations.
  • Fixed Nosforbatu missing the "self-damage increase" text in its description.
  • Fixed the OffeRing’s attack spawning point.
  • Fixed Potion Ballt not creating multiballs when you have Matryoshka Shell.
  • Stopped the game launching loading bar from being interactable.
  • Fixed not being able to clear your save data on iOS.
  • Refreshing punch and Slimy Salve’s descriptions changed to say activate instead of hit to properly describe their functionality.
  • Relics and orbs added since the seed update came out have been added to some secret seed custom relic/orb pools.
  • Stumpy and Stompy Stomps walk animation speeds tweaked to have less foot sliding.
  • Removed Herobrine.



