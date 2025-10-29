New Content

[New Uncommon Orb] Snowball - All snowballs you own get larger, deal more damage, and pierce more enemies as they hit more and more pegs.



- All snowballs you own get larger, deal more damage, and pierce more enemies as they hit more and more pegs. [New Rare Spinventor Orb] Spin Doctorb - Flips the buffs of peg from negative to positive and positive to negative and heals you along the way.



- Flips the buffs of peg from negative to positive and positive to negative and heals you along the way. [New Common Relic] Froggo Amulet - Gain 3 max health each time an orb is added to your deck.



- Gain 3 max health each time an orb is added to your deck. [New Common Balladin Relic] Big Fish - Orbs that are larger than the standard orb size deal damage equal to the number of large orbs you own to the targeted enemy for each peg they hit.



- Orbs that are larger than the standard orb size deal damage equal to the number of large orbs you own to the targeted enemy for each peg they hit. [New Rare Relic] Critiqualibrium - If your orb's crit damage is greater than its base damage, 1 crit peg is added to the board, otherwise 1 crit is removed from the board.



- If your orb's crit damage is greater than its base damage, 1 crit peg is added to the board, otherwise 1 crit is removed from the board. [New Rare Roundrel Relic] Small Packages - Orbs that are smaller than the standard orb size Activate each peg an additional time.



- Orbs that are smaller than the standard orb size Activate each peg an additional time. [New Boss Relic] Focused Blast - Bombs deal 3x damage but only damage the targeted enemy.



- Bombs deal 3x damage but only damage the targeted enemy. [New Relic Category] Shop Only Relics - Many relics that have niche uses are now only available in shops so you aren't forced to take them in chests during runs where they aren't useful to you.



- Many relics that have niche uses are now only available in shops so you aren't forced to take them in chests during runs where they aren't useful to you. [New Shop Only Spinventor Relic] A Bad Slime - The first peg you slime each shot gets -20.



- The first peg you slime each shot gets -20. [New Shop Only Relic] Collusion Detection - Prices that scale up with each purchase remain fixed at their initial price.



- Prices that scale up with each purchase remain fixed at their initial price. Shops now also contain one more orb and relic for you to choose from.



Skipping a boss relic now gives you +50 gold.



Added new musical jingles in each area for when you lose and when you beat a boss.



Each stack of Transpherency on an enemy negates the effects of one stack of Reflect.



Lightning slime now causes chain reactions between lightning slimed pegs.



Balance Changes

Avogadro's Tree at C20 now alternate turns where it has forced targeting and not.



Both the Forest and Mines spiders now deal 2x damage and apply 2x the slime, but only attack when they're airborne.



Made the Forest cloud of moving pegs layout more player friendly by increasing the number of pegs and making them spread out a little more.



The triple Crystal Slimeglob fight now only allows one extra enemy to spawn from Cruciball 19.



The following are now seeded: Orb order, crit and refresh positions, gold positions, random bomb placement positions, boss mechanics, and damage evasion chances.



Grinding Monstera changed to add pegs to the board that increase your max health when activated instead of rewarding it right away.



Basalt Toadem now adds 1 more max health and costs 5 gold less.



Haglin’s Satchel now gives 100 gold instead of 50.



Pocket Sand now applies blind on non-melee attacks as well as melee.



Wand of Skulltimate Greed gold application buffed to 3x from 2.5x.



Swashbucklorb’s damage has been increased and it now immediately damages the targeted enemy when you collect gold instead of just adding damage to the shot.



Bucklorb is now large and pierces all grounded enemies but deals less damage.



Necorbmancer base damage increased from (5/6/7) to (5/7/9).



Removed "deals no damage" from Reforbisher.



Balleviation slime application increased from every (12/10/8) pegs hit to (10/8/6) pegs hit, and orb damage increased from 1/2 at all levels to (2/4), (3/6), (4/8).



Increased Orbelisk level 3 buffs to Pebbals and Bouldorbs from +1/+1 to +1/+2.



Bugfixes and Small Changes

Added more relic unlock hints.



Renamed a Russian localizer from w1tz to te1n.



Reduced the size of the game on your computer.



Finally fixed Leshy Vines sometimes not breaking when they should.



Fixed the Fire button sometimes not converting back from its End Shot mode.



Improved the performance of the Mines skating peg layout.



Fixed the Cruciball Indicator showing up bugged on locked orbs.



Fixed the positioning of locked orb tooltips.



Fixed Restore Purchases on iOS acting weird if you've never purchased before.



Fix damage numbers overflowing to make shots do no damage. If the damage gets too high it will now just start saying infinity (good luck getting there).



Fixed instances of the music sometimes cutting out in the battle after leaving a shop.



Fixed cases where an orb can get stuck bouncing against the wall forever.



Perfect Forger now doesn’t affect orbs added to your starting deck by cruciball levels.



Pegs that are out of the way and so can’t normally become crits or refreshes now can be if the rest of the board is filled.



Fixed instances where attacks spawn in the wrong place when Peglin has moved.



Fixed improper UI navigation when returning from the run summary page after viewing the details of a run.



Magnet effects no longer track brick pegs that have already been hit.



Pocket Sand fixed to not trigger if the enemy missed due to Ballusion.



Added a sound effect when Pocket Sand triggers.



Fixed Viridian Trinket causing orbs to get stuck in minigame navigation.



Fixed some Alien’s Rock targeting inconsistencies.



Leaf The Rest For Later no longer refreshes all dead brick pegs.



Pressing ‘B’ when inspecting your relics using a controller now makes you stop inspecting relics instead of discarding your orb.



Fixed Ring of Pain triggering twice when discarding Orboros.



Brick Slimes killed by Chanballiers are no longer able to attack the player before dying.



Echo damage is now applied at the end of a shot to be in line with how other bonus damage works.



Summoning Circle and Mirrorb now display ?/? for their damage stats instead of 0/0.



Fixed Mirrorb copying an Assemball not having the correct level indicator in the upcoming orbs list.



Fixed the Assemball pieces not being able to get the ‘Beaten on Cruciball X badge’.



Fixed the Mirrorb not showing some stat buffs in a few different situations.



Fixed a bug where getting 2 card drops for the same enemy in a fight showed the card unlock popup twice.



Fixed orbs upgraded by the Smithing Hammer not showing their buffs from Spinventorigionality.



Fixed issue with Icircle and Defresh Potion sometimes causing the Icircle to pierce all pegs for the entire shot.



Fixed the ‘Beaten on Cruciball X’ badge sometimes not showing up when it should.



Fixed dying in a shop not properly ending the run, showing run summary but allowing players to continue from the main menu.



Fixed the Japanese font appearing too tall in a few locations.



Fixed Nosforbatu missing the "self-damage increase" text in its description.



Fixed the OffeRing’s attack spawning point.



Fixed Potion Ballt not creating multiballs when you have Matryoshka Shell.



Stopped the game launching loading bar from being interactable.



Fixed not being able to clear your save data on iOS.



Refreshing punch and Slimy Salve’s descriptions changed to say activate instead of hit to properly describe their functionality.



Relics and orbs added since the seed update came out have been added to some secret seed custom relic/orb pools.



Stumpy and Stompy Stomps walk animation speeds tweaked to have less foot sliding.



Removed Herobrine.



Hey all!We know it’s been a while since we dropped an update and we appreciate your patience while we keep working away! Unfortunately Act 4 itself isn’t quite ready yet, but we wanted to do an interim release to get a lot of the bugfixes and balance changes (and a bit of new content as well) that we’ve been making while we’ve been working on the new content.We still don’t have a solid ETA for the big update as parts of it have grown more ambitious than originally planned, but we’re hoping it will be worth the wait :) As always, thank you for playing Peglin and for sharing all of your feedback and gameplay videos both with us and more widely, we couldn’t do it without you!Best Regorbs,Dylan & The Red Nexus Games Team