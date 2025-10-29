We know it’s been a while since we dropped an update and we appreciate your patience while we keep working away! Unfortunately Act 4 itself isn’t quite ready yet, but we wanted to do an interim release to get a lot of the bugfixes and balance changes (and a bit of new content as well) that we’ve been making while we’ve been working on the new content.
We still don’t have a solid ETA for the big update as parts of it have grown more ambitious than originally planned, but we’re hoping it will be worth the wait :) As always, thank you for playing Peglin and for sharing all of your feedback and gameplay videos both with us and more widely, we couldn’t do it without you!
Best Regorbs,
Dylan & The Red Nexus Games Team
New Content
- [New Uncommon Orb] Snowball - All snowballs you own get larger, deal more damage, and pierce more enemies as they hit more and more pegs.
- [New Rare Spinventor Orb] Spin Doctorb - Flips the buffs of peg from negative to positive and positive to negative and heals you along the way.
- [New Common Relic] Froggo Amulet - Gain 3 max health each time an orb is added to your deck.
- [New Common Balladin Relic] Big Fish - Orbs that are larger than the standard orb size deal damage equal to the number of large orbs you own to the targeted enemy for each peg they hit.
- [New Rare Relic] Critiqualibrium - If your orb's crit damage is greater than its base damage, 1 crit peg is added to the board, otherwise 1 crit is removed from the board.
- [New Rare Roundrel Relic] Small Packages - Orbs that are smaller than the standard orb size Activate each peg an additional time.
- [New Boss Relic] Focused Blast - Bombs deal 3x damage but only damage the targeted enemy.
- [New Relic Category] Shop Only Relics - Many relics that have niche uses are now only available in shops so you aren't forced to take them in chests during runs where they aren't useful to you.
- [New Shop Only Spinventor Relic] A Bad Slime - The first peg you slime each shot gets -20.
- [New Shop Only Relic] Collusion Detection - Prices that scale up with each purchase remain fixed at their initial price.
- Shops now also contain one more orb and relic for you to choose from.
- Skipping a boss relic now gives you +50 gold.
- Added new musical jingles in each area for when you lose and when you beat a boss.
- Each stack of Transpherency on an enemy negates the effects of one stack of Reflect.
- Lightning slime now causes chain reactions between lightning slimed pegs.
Balance Changes
- Avogadro's Tree at C20 now alternate turns where it has forced targeting and not.
- Both the Forest and Mines spiders now deal 2x damage and apply 2x the slime, but only attack when they're airborne.
- Made the Forest cloud of moving pegs layout more player friendly by increasing the number of pegs and making them spread out a little more.
- The triple Crystal Slimeglob fight now only allows one extra enemy to spawn from Cruciball 19.
- The following are now seeded: Orb order, crit and refresh positions, gold positions, random bomb placement positions, boss mechanics, and damage evasion chances.
- Grinding Monstera changed to add pegs to the board that increase your max health when activated instead of rewarding it right away.
- Basalt Toadem now adds 1 more max health and costs 5 gold less.
- Haglin’s Satchel now gives 100 gold instead of 50.
- Pocket Sand now applies blind on non-melee attacks as well as melee.
- Wand of Skulltimate Greed gold application buffed to 3x from 2.5x.
- Swashbucklorb’s damage has been increased and it now immediately damages the targeted enemy when you collect gold instead of just adding damage to the shot.
- Bucklorb is now large and pierces all grounded enemies but deals less damage.
- Necorbmancer base damage increased from (5/6/7) to (5/7/9).
- Removed "deals no damage" from Reforbisher.
- Balleviation slime application increased from every (12/10/8) pegs hit to (10/8/6) pegs hit, and orb damage increased from 1/2 at all levels to (2/4), (3/6), (4/8).
- Increased Orbelisk level 3 buffs to Pebbals and Bouldorbs from +1/+1 to +1/+2.
Bugfixes and Small Changes
- Added more relic unlock hints.
- Renamed a Russian localizer from w1tz to te1n.
- Reduced the size of the game on your computer.
- Finally fixed Leshy Vines sometimes not breaking when they should.
- Fixed the Fire button sometimes not converting back from its End Shot mode.
- Improved the performance of the Mines skating peg layout.
- Fixed the Cruciball Indicator showing up bugged on locked orbs.
- Fixed the positioning of locked orb tooltips.
- Fixed Restore Purchases on iOS acting weird if you've never purchased before.
- Fix damage numbers overflowing to make shots do no damage. If the damage gets too high it will now just start saying infinity (good luck getting there).
- Fixed instances of the music sometimes cutting out in the battle after leaving a shop.
- Fixed cases where an orb can get stuck bouncing against the wall forever.
- Perfect Forger now doesn’t affect orbs added to your starting deck by cruciball levels.
- Pegs that are out of the way and so can’t normally become crits or refreshes now can be if the rest of the board is filled.
- Fixed instances where attacks spawn in the wrong place when Peglin has moved.
- Fixed improper UI navigation when returning from the run summary page after viewing the details of a run.
- Magnet effects no longer track brick pegs that have already been hit.
- Pocket Sand fixed to not trigger if the enemy missed due to Ballusion.
- Added a sound effect when Pocket Sand triggers.
- Fixed Viridian Trinket causing orbs to get stuck in minigame navigation.
- Fixed some Alien’s Rock targeting inconsistencies.
- Leaf The Rest For Later no longer refreshes all dead brick pegs.
- Pressing ‘B’ when inspecting your relics using a controller now makes you stop inspecting relics instead of discarding your orb.
- Fixed Ring of Pain triggering twice when discarding Orboros.
- Brick Slimes killed by Chanballiers are no longer able to attack the player before dying.
- Echo damage is now applied at the end of a shot to be in line with how other bonus damage works.
- Summoning Circle and Mirrorb now display ?/? for their damage stats instead of 0/0.
- Fixed Mirrorb copying an Assemball not having the correct level indicator in the upcoming orbs list.
- Fixed the Assemball pieces not being able to get the ‘Beaten on Cruciball X badge’.
- Fixed the Mirrorb not showing some stat buffs in a few different situations.
- Fixed a bug where getting 2 card drops for the same enemy in a fight showed the card unlock popup twice.
- Fixed orbs upgraded by the Smithing Hammer not showing their buffs from Spinventorigionality.
- Fixed issue with Icircle and Defresh Potion sometimes causing the Icircle to pierce all pegs for the entire shot.
- Fixed the ‘Beaten on Cruciball X’ badge sometimes not showing up when it should.
- Fixed dying in a shop not properly ending the run, showing run summary but allowing players to continue from the main menu.
- Fixed the Japanese font appearing too tall in a few locations.
- Fixed Nosforbatu missing the "self-damage increase" text in its description.
- Fixed the OffeRing’s attack spawning point.
- Fixed Potion Ballt not creating multiballs when you have Matryoshka Shell.
- Stopped the game launching loading bar from being interactable.
- Fixed not being able to clear your save data on iOS.
- Refreshing punch and Slimy Salve’s descriptions changed to say activate instead of hit to properly describe their functionality.
- Relics and orbs added since the seed update came out have been added to some secret seed custom relic/orb pools.
- Stumpy and Stompy Stomps walk animation speeds tweaked to have less foot sliding.
- Removed Herobrine.
