 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC Call of Duty® Dark Moon
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 October 2025 Build 20595672 Edited 29 October 2025 – 21:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

General:

  • Items in the inventory is now sorted based on rarity

  • Summon Size and Summon Damage Modifiers are now obtainable through gear drops

  • The in-game constellation screen now displays which variation you have equipped

  • You can now right click constellation next to your player avatar to inspect the according constellation (only in voting screens)

  • Potions and their according buffs are now displayed next to the player avatar

  • The little spiders on the cobweb of the spider constellations have been made more visible

  • Fixed a bug that would cause newly spawned bees to not update their size according to the Summon Size modifier

  • Fixed a few spelling mistakes and reworded some descriptions to be more in line with the overall game

Balancing:

  • Starshower damage is now adjusted by Summon Damage

  • Starshower puddle and impact size is now adjusted by Summon Size

  • The number of shurikens spawned by the Shuriken Constellation has been increased

  • Shurikens have a new spawn pattern, that forms a full circle

  • If shurikens are targeting the closest enemies, it now targets only the closest enemy, but some additional spread has been introduced.

Known issues:

  • An issue is known that causes the attack speed to lower itself when the casino is currently active

  • An issue is known that sometimes causes the player to be unable to attack

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3331591
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3331592
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link