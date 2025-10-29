General:

Items in the inventory is now sorted based on rarity

Summon Size and Summon Damage Modifiers are now obtainable through gear drops

The in-game constellation screen now displays which variation you have equipped

You can now right click constellation next to your player avatar to inspect the according constellation (only in voting screens)

Potions and their according buffs are now displayed next to the player avatar

The little spiders on the cobweb of the spider constellations have been made more visible

Fixed a bug that would cause newly spawned bees to not update their size according to the Summon Size modifier