Patch Notes
General:
Items in the inventory is now sorted based on rarity
Summon Size and Summon Damage Modifiers are now obtainable through gear drops
The in-game constellation screen now displays which variation you have equipped
You can now right click constellation next to your player avatar to inspect the according constellation (only in voting screens)
Potions and their according buffs are now displayed next to the player avatar
The little spiders on the cobweb of the spider constellations have been made more visible
Fixed a bug that would cause newly spawned bees to not update their size according to the Summon Size modifier
Fixed a few spelling mistakes and reworded some descriptions to be more in line with the overall game
Balancing:
Starshower damage is now adjusted by Summon Damage
Starshower puddle and impact size is now adjusted by Summon Size
The number of shurikens spawned by the Shuriken Constellation has been increased
Shurikens have a new spawn pattern, that forms a full circle
If shurikens are targeting the closest enemies, it now targets only the closest enemy, but some additional spread has been introduced.
Known issues:
An issue is known that causes the attack speed to lower itself when the casino is currently active
An issue is known that sometimes causes the player to be unable to attack
Changed files in this update