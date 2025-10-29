 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20595609 Edited 29 October 2025 – 20:13:58 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community



DOCTOR VISCERA IS OUT!

The doors of the asylum have finally opened and something inside refuses to die.

Step into the decaying halls of GrimmHaus Asylum, where science and madness have become one!!!

You wake up trapped in an abandoned psychiatric hospital... someone or something is hunting you...

Discover the experiments of the infamous Dr. Viscera, a man obsessed with conquering death itself… no matter the cost.

Inspired by classic survival horror and PS1-era aesthetics, Doctor Viscera delivers a tense, experience filled with stealth, puzzles, and psychological terror.

💀 Explore. Survive. Escape.
The Doctor is waiting.

