



✨ Claim it before November 19th to add it to your Fablecraft library forever.

Whether you’re a brand-new Mage stepping into Mythas for the first time or a returning adventurer hungry for some seasonal fun, this one-shot is a perfect mix of mystery, mischief, and pumpkin-headed peril.

🕯️ About “A Fright in Fallen Branch”

The High Harvest Festival is in full swing in the quiet village of Fallen Branch. But when a beloved local goes missing and strange things start stirring in the cornfields, your party will quickly learn that this year’s festival has more tricks than treats.

Where’s Dill Tallgrass?

What’s with that creepy old book?

And why is that Stone Slab wearing a pumpkin on its head!?

Unravel the mystery, snag some festive loot, and gather your party for a bit of trick-or-treating, Fablecraft-style.







The Complete Tales of Fablecraft v0.27.0 Patch notes





Features

🎃 Seasonal Adventure: For a limited time, get our Fright In Fallen Branch one-shot for free ! Available in the Marketplace through October and early November.

🎲 Enhanced Dice Rolls: Dice rolls in Story Scenes now display detailed roll info, including party member names, skills, and spell types.

🕹️ Expanded GM Controls: GMs can now set dice roll visibility. Show results to everyone, only to the GM, or keep them hidden entirely.

Bug Fixes

General

Fixed an issue with combat tokens not displaying recharges correctly.

Fixed long load times caused by custom assets in the Characters Tray.

Fixed crashes on iPads running the iOS 26 update.

Updated the Copy & Customize flow for smoother NPC creation.

Updated the Login flow for smoother sign-in.

Updated GMG links in A Fright in Fallen Branch.

Mobile-Specific

New account login flow is now much more stable, no more restarting the app to continue the process.

Popups in the Actions Tray are now sized correctly.

Fixed scrolling issues in solo play demos.

⚠️ Known Issues

General

Reconnecting is not functioning correctly; if you see a reconnecting popup, please restart the app.

The green “pass inventory” UI disappears quickly; the blue UI will persist as intended.

Mobile GMG does not yet update to show when items are given to party members.

Combat Scene