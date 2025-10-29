 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20595534
Update notes via Steam Community

Gameplay Updates

  • Actions like chatting, emotes, and camera movement/zoom are now possible while seated
  • Added Safety Controls to the Settings menu. These options can be used to control various social features per account and optionally protected by a 4-digit PIN. For example, parents or guardians may set chat functions to Quick Messages or Friends Only for a younger player's account.


Visual Updates

  • Updated the starter hut to make it more appropriately in disrepair
  • Updates to Homestead lighting
  • New animations for initial character creation


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed issue with hovering with mouse on recipes in the Spellbook while at the hearth that caused the Cast Spell prompt to not properly function
  • Fixed the pickaxe mining animation
  • Fixed duplicate Sulo and Aya models when asking for detailed directions in Meet the Neighbors
  • Ingredients are now maintained from last spellcast when selecting a spell
  • Fixed townsfolk standing up from their seats when certain dialogue options are selected
  • Fixed an issue with mining sound effects not playing for other avatars
  • Invalid actions will not display a HUD prompt

