Gameplay Updates
- Actions like chatting, emotes, and camera movement/zoom are now possible while seated
- Added Safety Controls to the Settings menu. These options can be used to control various social features per account and optionally protected by a 4-digit PIN. For example, parents or guardians may set chat functions to Quick Messages or Friends Only for a younger player's account.
Visual Updates
- Updated the starter hut to make it more appropriately in disrepair
- Updates to Homestead lighting
- New animations for initial character creation
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issue with hovering with mouse on recipes in the Spellbook while at the hearth that caused the Cast Spell prompt to not properly function
- Fixed the pickaxe mining animation
- Fixed duplicate Sulo and Aya models when asking for detailed directions in Meet the Neighbors
- Ingredients are now maintained from last spellcast when selecting a spell
- Fixed townsfolk standing up from their seats when certain dialogue options are selected
- Fixed an issue with mining sound effects not playing for other avatars
- Invalid actions will not display a HUD prompt
Changed files in this update