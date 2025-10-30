 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20595439 Edited 30 October 2025 – 14:09:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The moment we’ve all been brewing for is finally here! Coffie Simulator: Prologue is live on Steam!

This free, stand-alone prologue is your first sip of what’s to come. Step behind the counter, learn the art of the perfect brew, and serve your very first customers — some friendly, some not-so-much.

🧋 In the Prologue, you can:

  • Learn the basics of making and serving coffee

  • Meet a handful of quirky customers

  • Customize and decorate your cozy shop

  • Get a taste of the main game’s tone, humor, and atmosphere

  • (And yes… maybe do light violence to customers 👀)

It’s free, it’s weird, and it’s waiting for you.

Download and play Coffie Simulator: Prologue now — free on Steam!

If you enjoy your stay, please Wishlist the full game to support development and get notified when the full experience launches.

Join our Discord to share feedback, bugs, and your favorite coffee chaos moments, we’re reading everything!

