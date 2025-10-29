 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC Call of Duty® Dark Moon
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 October 2025 Build 20595339 Edited 29 October 2025 – 19:52:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

NEW UPDATE IS OUT v1.4.0

This update includes Invasions. Get ready to defend your ranch from relentless beetle swarms and earn powerful new rewards.

Every once in a while, a trumpet will appear, signaling that an invasion has started. Jump in and squash beetles by clicking on them. Each invasion has multiple waves that grow tougher as you go. Build up your combo by squashing beetles quickly, a higher combo means more damage and extra experience.

Leveling up during invasions earns you skill points that can be spent in the new Invasion Skill Tree, unlocking powerful ranch and combat upgrades to strengthen your defenses.

Reaching milestones during invasions grants even more loot and bonuses, making every victory worth the fight.

Winning or losing invasions both come with their own rewards and penalties—but don’t worry. If you’d rather stay peaceful, you can let the trumpet expire and only take a small penalty.

I hope you enjoy the update.

Questions or suggestions? Join the discord!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2818591
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link