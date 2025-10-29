NEW UPDATE IS OUT v1.4.0

This update includes Invasions. Get ready to defend your ranch from relentless beetle swarms and earn powerful new rewards.

Every once in a while, a trumpet will appear, signaling that an invasion has started. Jump in and squash beetles by clicking on them. Each invasion has multiple waves that grow tougher as you go. Build up your combo by squashing beetles quickly, a higher combo means more damage and extra experience.

Leveling up during invasions earns you skill points that can be spent in the new Invasion Skill Tree, unlocking powerful ranch and combat upgrades to strengthen your defenses.

Reaching milestones during invasions grants even more loot and bonuses, making every victory worth the fight.

Winning or losing invasions both come with their own rewards and penalties—but don’t worry. If you’d rather stay peaceful, you can let the trumpet expire and only take a small penalty.

I hope you enjoy the update.

Questions or suggestions? Join the discord!