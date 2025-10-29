This build has not been seen in a public branch.

(Changelog in progress, Client/Server Notes missing)

FORGAT:

Stat updates for NPCs near Forgat City.

- Elapidae. HP: 200 > 120. EXP: 100 > 60. Gold: 6 > 7.

- Hotten. HP: 250 > 130. EXP: 125 > 65. Gold: 12 > 8.

- Vulpes. HP: 110 > 150. EXP: 35 > 75. Gold: 12 > 19.

- Gray Vulpes. HP: 170 > 180. EXP: 63 > 90. Gold: 14 > 10.

- Scorpion. Health: 200 > 180. Exp: 100 > 90. Gold: 9 > 11.

Added Rat, Snake, Collet Snake, Ant, Rooster, Wolfang, Crow, Scorpion, Ostrich, and Wolf NPCs to maps 507 and 508, near the city of Forgat.

The Peacock icon has been replaced with an Ostrich.

Added the quest NPC Makrom (Map 507) with the following existing quests:

- First Steps

- The Great Ferocious Wolf

Added new quests from NPCs near Forgat. These feature a new quest format: they are obtained by dropping an item from a hostile NPC, the quest is activated using the item, and once completed, it is turned in to an NPC.

White Poison

NPC to kill: Albino Snake.

Item to drop: Empty Fluid.

Drop probability: 2%.

Quest requirements: Kill 15 Albino Snakes.

Rewards: 200 experience, 75 gold, and 15 Light Mushrooms.

Submitted by: NPC Astrid, map 515.

Apprentice, Adventurer, and Master Scramer (using this item unlocks one of the three quests)

NPC to kill: Scramer

Item to drop: Golden Chalice.

Drop probability: 1%

Quest requirements: Kill 20/40/80 Scramers.

Reward: 900/2700/7200 experience.

Delivered to: NPC Wise Elder, map 106.

CONTINENT:

Updated stats for the Penthar Farm NPCs (map 188):

Pig. HP: 600 > 100. EXP: 300 > 100. Gold: 11 > Drops Ham.

Cow. HP: 900 > 200. EXP: 450 > 100. Gold: 18 > Drops Pork Chop.

Haunted Orc. HP: 150 > 300. EXP: 75 > 150. Gold: 6 > 9.

Farmer Orc. HP: 180 > 300. EXP: 90 > 150. Gold: 7 > 12.

Protector Orc. Health: 210 > 400. Exp: 105 > 200. Gold: 8 > 6. Now has a 1.33% chance to drop Iron Shield.

Orc Hunter. Gold: 12 > 5 and 2 common arrows.

Goblin Forest NPC stat update (map 185):

Added new Goblin Sorcerer NPC. Health: 400. Exp: 200. Drop: 3 mana potions (alchemy).

Goblin Crossbowman. Health: 200 > 300. Exp: 100 > 150. Gold: 11 > 12.

Goblin Barbarian. Health: 400 > 600. Exp: 200 > 300.

Goblin Leader. Health: 1000 > 1400. Exp: 500 > 700. Gold: 40 > 63.

NPC Update in Continent Forests:

New NPCs Added:

Cobra. Health: 110. Exp: 55. Gold: 7.

White Hen. Health: 100. Exp: 50. Gold: 5.

Rooster. Health: 10 > 200. Exp: 5 > 100. Gold: 0 > 10.

The Hen NPC has been added to replace the old Rooster.

Skeleton. Gold: 4 > 6.

QUESTS:

- The requirement for the quest "The Shadows of the Pyramid" has been modified. Previously, it required killing the boss Amosis. Now it requires killing mummies, which have a 5% chance of dropping the Jade Scarab item.

- The quest "Secrets of the Eternal Desert" has been modified to improve skeleton summoning starting at level 22.

- "Summon Elite Skeleton" has been replaced with "Summon Mummy."

- The quest now requires either an Egyptian Necklace to drop from Kairos (10% drop chance) or a Magic Note to kill Mummies (10% drop chance).

MERCHANT NPCs:

The provisioning NPC, Fevien, will now sell the following items: red apple, strawberries, watermelon, slice of pie, wheat bread, and goat cheese.

The values ​​granted by the following provisions have been modified:

Strawberries: increased from 12 hunger restoration to 15.

Watermelon: increased from 15 hunger restoration to 20.

Wheat Bread: decreased from 45 hunger restoration to 40. Its value has been changed from 12 to 10 gold. Goat Cheese: Its hunger restoration has been reduced from 65 to 50. Its value has been reduced from 14 to 12 gold.

The blacksmith NPC, Khor, will no longer sell the Scimitar, Magthere Armor, Long Axe, or Greatsword.

A new, unique blacksmith NPC has been added to the faction cities of Banderbill and Arkhein, who will sell these items.