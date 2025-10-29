 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20595270 Edited 29 October 2025 – 20:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added 10 new songs, bringing the total to 17 tracks for non-stop gaming fun!

New hits include “Nuts” and “That Ain’t No Bull” – jump in and play them now!

General bug fixes and performance improvements for smoother gameplay.

