29 October 2025 Build 20595177
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Portal appearance when returning to levels multiple times.

  • Twitch integration.

  • Humans not drowning.

  • Options/Twitch menu not looping correctly when changing selection with up arrow.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3815421
