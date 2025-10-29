Bug Fixes
Portal appearance when returning to levels multiple times.
Twitch integration.
Humans not drowning.
Options/Twitch menu not looping correctly when changing selection with up arrow.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update