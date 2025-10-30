 Skip to content
Major 30 October 2025 Build 20595134 Edited 30 October 2025 – 14:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Happy Halloween!

We hope everyone is having a great October and for those who celebrate are going to enjoy Halloween. While we continue working on making our upcoming faction -- Austria Hungary -- as fun and interesting as possible, we wanted to give our community a fun holiday themed game mode to play.

We present our first attempt at a Seasonal Event: Endless Zombie Invasion.

Also to celebrate this moment we're going to be putting Stickman Trenches at a discount for our wishlisters.

The Endless Zombie Invasion can be a bit tricky at first but with some experience, shrewd strategy and a bit of luck you should make it quite far. So sharpen your bayonet, soldiers -- the zombies are coming!

