Happy Halloween!

We hope everyone is having a great October and for those who celebrate are going to enjoy Halloween. While we continue working on making our upcoming faction -- Austria Hungary -- as fun and interesting as possible, we wanted to give our community a fun holiday themed game mode to play.



We present our first attempt at a Seasonal Event: Endless Zombie Invasion.



Also to celebrate this moment we're going to be putting Stickman Trenches at a discount for our wishlisters.



The Endless Zombie Invasion can be a bit tricky at first but with some experience, shrewd strategy and a bit of luck you should make it quite far. So sharpen your bayonet, soldiers -- the zombies are coming!