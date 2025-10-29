 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20595109 Edited 29 October 2025 – 21:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Main Branch 1.0.80396 release 2025-10-29

Headline changes

  • Leader archetype balancing for Heroes, Builders, Zealots and Diplomats

  • Added Road Improvement Ping (Map pin)

  • Rebel chance icon added to Cities Screen and City tooltip

  • MP setup and observer mode improvements

Design

  • Hero leaders can now Launch Offensive after attacking. This still puts the Hero unit on cooldown, so they cannot act after Launch Offensive

  • Add Urban (Builder Leader ability) stone costs doubled (20 on flat and 40 on hill)

  • Spending Civics to Enlist (Zealot Leader ability) no longer expires after 3 turns, but the effect is removed when the leader is removed from the unit

  • AI now requires a Diplomat leader to start a National Alliance. Increased probability of an alliance offer

  • Duplicate nations are now allowed even with preset leaders, as long as dynasties are not duplicated

  • Mounted units no longer get attack bonus into Marsh. Renamed Flat to Open for Mounted Attack bonus

  • Harbors give 100% bonus to adjacent nets, up from 60%

  • AI now aims to have have a minimum of about a tenth of its units be its Unique Unit

  • Eliminating the last unit of a tribe outside of a camp now also counts as eliminating the tribe and triggers elimination events

  • Specialist builds are allowed to continue after their improvement has been pillaged

  • Map options limiting the number of city sites now concentrate sites around player starts

  • Consorts can now be Regents without needing to be Royal. Ill characters will not be picked to be Regents

  • Added repair cost to Town and Village improvements

  • Free-for-all player starts no longer try to separate human players

  • Ambitions that require Wonders now consider Wonders owned by teammates to be impossible to acquire

  • When a preset character joins a preferred family their children now join the same family

  • Reduced the amount of Forest on the Desert map script. Removed option to specify starting inland or on the coast

  • Tribe units can now heal after moving

  • In No Events / No Characters, truce offers cost nothing if you're winning the war

  • Unit position swaps clears temporarily hidden state of the swap initiating unit

  • Characters with an active mission on them (like marriage) cannot be auto-married in the meantime

  • Great Lighthouse now applies faster upgrade bonus to existing hamlet class improvements, not only newly constructed ones

  • Added initial turn timer time stockpile. Slow adds 3 minutes, Medium 2 and Fast 1

Programming

  • Fixed several memory leaks (more improvements here coming next update)

  • Memory allocation optimization

  • Minor MP performance optimization

  • Improved AI for Zealot leader enlisting

  • AI no longer attacks civilians if doing so puts their units in danger of being killed

  • Unhardcoded some AI diplomacy parameters, made warState.xml more mod-friendly

  • Updated AWS SDK to 3.7

  • Modio version upgrade

  • Unity package updates

  • Added option for CRC tracing when loading mods

UI

  • Added Road improvement ping

  • Cities with effects that give Rebel chance are marked with a Rebels icon in the city list screen and city tooltip

  • Population in the city list screen is now a link to city specialists

  • Worker build action button yields no longer subtract unimproved tile yields

  • Map Overlay Customizer now has seperate options for Urban and Rural Improvements

  • Renamed the City Number options and City Site Density to City Site Spacing

  • Default player name in MP and network server name are now taken from the online platform nickname

  • MP Setup screen newly added players duplicate the parameters of the previous player

  • Cloud game hosts can now rename the game using the host control popup

  • In sequential turn network games, observer view automatically switches to the next player when the observed player's turn ends. This is disabled after manually switching to a different player

  • Observers now use their set language rather than the language of the observed player

  • Chat hotkey no longer works for non-host observers

  • Show Foreign Family Colors option now also applies to city widget crests

  • Clicking a General portrait on a selected unit now selects the character

  • Law tooltips now show family opinion changes instead of family class opinion

  • New Place Bonus decisions get sorted to the front of the event queue

  • Improvement pings no longer removed after a terrain change if the improvement is still valid or after a resource is added if the improvement matches the resource

  • Added foreign opinion helptext to specify the portion of the Ruthless AI opinion that is due to a player alliance

  • Added character archetype crest to mission targets

  • When a unit cannot complete a move, camera pans back to unit location and fatigued sound is played

  • Right-clicks on UI widgets now work with a tooltip locked

  • Moved some help text to the advanced help text option

  • Temporarily hidden units show a timer

  • Temporary hidden status is ignored for damage preview if unit has to move for previewed attack

  • Last choices for customized leaders are remembered

  • Succession list helptext (tooltip for the Inheritance button) shows archetype icons

  • Removed Follower list when selecting families

  • Remove the separate popups for dead/retiring governor, agent and general

  • Improved goal instructions in Learn to Play scenarios

  • City religious improvement tooltip now includes unfinished and pillaged improvements

  • Added tribe elimination notification

Bugs Fixed

  • Fixed AI development claiming more than the nation's share of city sites when using limited City Site Number options

  • Fixed agent tab not properly updating after assigning agent character

  • Fixed setup screen bug with number of players

  • Fixed modified trade values not being calculated in trade bonus helptext

  • Fixed city culture tooltip flicker

  • Fixed overlay customizer not updating toggles when re-opening after making unsaved changes

  • Fixed locked overlay highlight switching off of Custom when toggling customizer

  • Fixed improvement filter issues, include unfinished improvements

  • Fixed pillaging, burn and launch offensive not clearing hidden status

  • Fixed some issues with temporarily hidden units

  • Fixed retry cloud upload directing to succession UI

  • Fixed map selection with character assignment UI active

  • Fixed double state religion reference in happiness help text

  • Fixed AI leaving Wonders unfinished if interrupted

  • Fixed not being able to change language when it's not your turn

  • Fixed popup and decision processing when not the active player's turn

  • Fixed foreign characters showing on 1st turn of Hotseat game

  • Fixed custom nickname bugs

  • Fixed improvement net yield help text to include income from adjacent tiles that belong to a different city

  • Fixed game reload inconsistent state

  • Fixed pathfinder not being reset when a new tile is revealed

  • Fixed implicit conversion with maiMinStats/maiMaxStats

  • Fixed Recruit button not appearing with no orders

  • Fixed assassinating heir mission not giving achievement when heir exploring

  • Fixed AI not building most projects

  • Fixed map scripts sometimes generating marsh on hills

  • Fixed Regicide achievement not always triggering

  • Fixed characters incorrectly showing under Court filter

  • Fixed tile widgets not always updating after place bonus decision resolved

  • Fixed not being able to retire when there are no opponents in SP

  • Fixed possible null reference when a city is razed

  • Fixed Mounted unit attack bonus incorrectly being listed in tooltips as a negative defensive modifier

  • Fixed tribal unit movement bug

  • Fixed extra divider in improvement tooltip for improvements with no yields

  • Fixed event trigger text not always showing correctly

  • Fixed camera hotkeys not working in map editor

  • Fixed MP setup when playing scenarios where player order doesn't match scenario save

  • Fixed new tribe leaders not following their tribe's religion in Wrath of Gods scenario

  • Fixed mod infos initialization, source effects were not being properly set on new game. Fixes Rebel text in the Wrath of Gods scenario

  • Text and event fixes

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 20595109
Windows 64-bit Ten Crowns Windows Content Depot 597181
macOS 64-bit Ten Crowns OSX Content Depot 597182
Linux 64-bit Old World Linux Content Depot 597183
