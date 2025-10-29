Rebel chance icon added to Cities Screen and City tooltip

Leader archetype balancing for Heroes, Builders, Zealots and Diplomats

Hero leaders can now Launch Offensive after attacking. This still puts the Hero unit on cooldown, so they cannot act after Launch Offensive

Add Urban (Builder Leader ability) stone costs doubled (20 on flat and 40 on hill)

Spending Civics to Enlist (Zealot Leader ability) no longer expires after 3 turns, but the effect is removed when the leader is removed from the unit

AI now requires a Diplomat leader to start a National Alliance. Increased probability of an alliance offer

Duplicate nations are now allowed even with preset leaders, as long as dynasties are not duplicated

Mounted units no longer get attack bonus into Marsh. Renamed Flat to Open for Mounted Attack bonus

Harbors give 100% bonus to adjacent nets, up from 60%

AI now aims to have have a minimum of about a tenth of its units be its Unique Unit

Eliminating the last unit of a tribe outside of a camp now also counts as eliminating the tribe and triggers elimination events

Specialist builds are allowed to continue after their improvement has been pillaged

Map options limiting the number of city sites now concentrate sites around player starts

Consorts can now be Regents without needing to be Royal. Ill characters will not be picked to be Regents

Added repair cost to Town and Village improvements

Free-for-all player starts no longer try to separate human players

Ambitions that require Wonders now consider Wonders owned by teammates to be impossible to acquire

When a preset character joins a preferred family their children now join the same family

Reduced the amount of Forest on the Desert map script. Removed option to specify starting inland or on the coast

Tribe units can now heal after moving

In No Events / No Characters, truce offers cost nothing if you're winning the war

Unit position swaps clears temporarily hidden state of the swap initiating unit

Characters with an active mission on them (like marriage) cannot be auto-married in the meantime

Great Lighthouse now applies faster upgrade bonus to existing hamlet class improvements, not only newly constructed ones