Main Branch 1.0.80396 release 2025-10-29
Headline changes
Leader archetype balancing for Heroes, Builders, Zealots and Diplomats
Added Road Improvement Ping (Map pin)
Rebel chance icon added to Cities Screen and City tooltip
MP setup and observer mode improvements
Design
Hero leaders can now Launch Offensive after attacking. This still puts the Hero unit on cooldown, so they cannot act after Launch Offensive
Add Urban (Builder Leader ability) stone costs doubled (20 on flat and 40 on hill)
Spending Civics to Enlist (Zealot Leader ability) no longer expires after 3 turns, but the effect is removed when the leader is removed from the unit
AI now requires a Diplomat leader to start a National Alliance. Increased probability of an alliance offer
Duplicate nations are now allowed even with preset leaders, as long as dynasties are not duplicated
Mounted units no longer get attack bonus into Marsh. Renamed Flat to Open for Mounted Attack bonus
Harbors give 100% bonus to adjacent nets, up from 60%
AI now aims to have have a minimum of about a tenth of its units be its Unique Unit
Eliminating the last unit of a tribe outside of a camp now also counts as eliminating the tribe and triggers elimination events
Specialist builds are allowed to continue after their improvement has been pillaged
Map options limiting the number of city sites now concentrate sites around player starts
Consorts can now be Regents without needing to be Royal. Ill characters will not be picked to be Regents
Added repair cost to Town and Village improvements
Free-for-all player starts no longer try to separate human players
Ambitions that require Wonders now consider Wonders owned by teammates to be impossible to acquire
When a preset character joins a preferred family their children now join the same family
Reduced the amount of Forest on the Desert map script. Removed option to specify starting inland or on the coast
Tribe units can now heal after moving
In No Events / No Characters, truce offers cost nothing if you're winning the war
Unit position swaps clears temporarily hidden state of the swap initiating unit
Characters with an active mission on them (like marriage) cannot be auto-married in the meantime
Great Lighthouse now applies faster upgrade bonus to existing hamlet class improvements, not only newly constructed ones
Added initial turn timer time stockpile. Slow adds 3 minutes, Medium 2 and Fast 1
Programming
Fixed several memory leaks (more improvements here coming next update)
Memory allocation optimization
Minor MP performance optimization
Improved AI for Zealot leader enlisting
AI no longer attacks civilians if doing so puts their units in danger of being killed
Unhardcoded some AI diplomacy parameters, made warState.xml more mod-friendly
Updated AWS SDK to 3.7
Modio version upgrade
Unity package updates
Added option for CRC tracing when loading mods
UI
Added Road improvement ping
Cities with effects that give Rebel chance are marked with a Rebels icon in the city list screen and city tooltip
Population in the city list screen is now a link to city specialists
Worker build action button yields no longer subtract unimproved tile yields
Map Overlay Customizer now has seperate options for Urban and Rural Improvements
Renamed the City Number options and City Site Density to City Site Spacing
Default player name in MP and network server name are now taken from the online platform nickname
MP Setup screen newly added players duplicate the parameters of the previous player
Cloud game hosts can now rename the game using the host control popup
In sequential turn network games, observer view automatically switches to the next player when the observed player's turn ends. This is disabled after manually switching to a different player
Observers now use their set language rather than the language of the observed player
Chat hotkey no longer works for non-host observers
Show Foreign Family Colors option now also applies to city widget crests
Clicking a General portrait on a selected unit now selects the character
Law tooltips now show family opinion changes instead of family class opinion
New Place Bonus decisions get sorted to the front of the event queue
Improvement pings no longer removed after a terrain change if the improvement is still valid or after a resource is added if the improvement matches the resource
Added foreign opinion helptext to specify the portion of the Ruthless AI opinion that is due to a player alliance
Added character archetype crest to mission targets
When a unit cannot complete a move, camera pans back to unit location and fatigued sound is played
Right-clicks on UI widgets now work with a tooltip locked
Moved some help text to the advanced help text option
Temporarily hidden units show a timer
Temporary hidden status is ignored for damage preview if unit has to move for previewed attack
Last choices for customized leaders are remembered
Succession list helptext (tooltip for the Inheritance button) shows archetype icons
Removed Follower list when selecting families
Remove the separate popups for dead/retiring governor, agent and general
Improved goal instructions in Learn to Play scenarios
City religious improvement tooltip now includes unfinished and pillaged improvements
Added tribe elimination notification
Bugs Fixed
Fixed AI development claiming more than the nation's share of city sites when using limited City Site Number options
Fixed agent tab not properly updating after assigning agent character
Fixed setup screen bug with number of players
Fixed modified trade values not being calculated in trade bonus helptext
Fixed city culture tooltip flicker
Fixed overlay customizer not updating toggles when re-opening after making unsaved changes
Fixed locked overlay highlight switching off of Custom when toggling customizer
Fixed improvement filter issues, include unfinished improvements
Fixed pillaging, burn and launch offensive not clearing hidden status
Fixed some issues with temporarily hidden units
Fixed retry cloud upload directing to succession UI
Fixed map selection with character assignment UI active
Fixed double state religion reference in happiness help text
Fixed AI leaving Wonders unfinished if interrupted
Fixed not being able to change language when it's not your turn
Fixed popup and decision processing when not the active player's turn
Fixed foreign characters showing on 1st turn of Hotseat game
Fixed custom nickname bugs
Fixed improvement net yield help text to include income from adjacent tiles that belong to a different city
Fixed game reload inconsistent state
Fixed pathfinder not being reset when a new tile is revealed
Fixed implicit conversion with maiMinStats/maiMaxStats
Fixed Recruit button not appearing with no orders
Fixed assassinating heir mission not giving achievement when heir exploring
Fixed AI not building most projects
Fixed map scripts sometimes generating marsh on hills
Fixed Regicide achievement not always triggering
Fixed characters incorrectly showing under Court filter
Fixed tile widgets not always updating after place bonus decision resolved
Fixed not being able to retire when there are no opponents in SP
Fixed possible null reference when a city is razed
Fixed Mounted unit attack bonus incorrectly being listed in tooltips as a negative defensive modifier
Fixed tribal unit movement bug
Fixed extra divider in improvement tooltip for improvements with no yields
Fixed event trigger text not always showing correctly
Fixed camera hotkeys not working in map editor
Fixed MP setup when playing scenarios where player order doesn't match scenario save
Fixed new tribe leaders not following their tribe's religion in Wrath of Gods scenario
Fixed mod infos initialization, source effects were not being properly set on new game. Fixes Rebel text in the Wrath of Gods scenario
Text and event fixes
