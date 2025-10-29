CHAMPION CHANGES
Locke
Ultimate: Janz replaced with Razorpaw
Bolgar
Shoulder Bash minimum duration changed from 3s → 1s
Gane
Basic attack push distance changed from 10m → 5m
Fixed an issue where Gane’s card throw would not be accurate
Fixed an issue where Gane’s ultimate would not always push
Lily
Health changed from 275 → 225
Ranged attack healing changed from 15 → 10
SUMMONS AND GAMEPLAY CHANGES
Fixed an issue where thorns would happen from fire ticks
Trample no longer deals damage
Reflect damage from Fendor changed from 100% → 50%
Exploding damage from Flingshot changed from 100 → 50
Fixed an issue where the chain damage on Deadeye would not apply correctly
On Cast TD-PL mana changed from 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8 → 1,1,2,2,3,3,4,4
UI UPDATES
Team icons have been added to the upper-left and upper-right sides of the screen.
These icons indicate player health and teammate ultimate charge status.
BOTS AND NEW PLAYER EXPERIENCE (NPE)
Mandatory Bot Matches
New players must complete 3 bot games before they can queue into Quick Play.
Improved Bot AI
Bots have been updated with smarter behaviors to simulate real matches better and prepare players for PvP.
Party Support
Bot Practice can now be played solo or with a friend, allowing 2 players to team up against bots.
UNDERDOG FEATURE
The Underdog Feature is designed to make Wildcard more welcoming for newer or struggling players, while also creating fresh challenges for high-skill competitors. It provides extra rewards and a temporary in-game buff to balance uneven matchups.
Rewards
Any match that includes at least one Underdog will grant:
2x Fame
2x Battle Pass Tokens
Buff
Underdog players receive 2x max health for the duration of the match.
Determining the Underdog
To decide if a player should receive the Underdog buff, the system compares all players in the match across the following criteria:
MMR: Relative matchmaking rating differences.
Win Percent: Long-term performance consistency.
Streaks: Current winning or losing streaks.
Number of Games Played: Total experience in Wildcard.
The system weighs these factors against one another to identify if one player is significantly disadvantaged compared to their opponent. If so, that player is flagged as the Underdog and receives the buff.
For Higher-Skilled Players
Facing an Underdog should be viewed as a unique challenge. Since Underdog players have a buff, experienced players must adapt and approach situations differently. The goal is to make matches feel more engaging and demanding for veterans, while still giving newer players a fairer, more enjoyable experience in tough matchups.
Changed files in this update