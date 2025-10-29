CHAMPION CHANGES



Locke

Ultimate: Janz replaced with Razorpaw

Bolgar

Shoulder Bash minimum duration changed from 3s → 1s

Gane

Basic attack push distance changed from 10m → 5m

Fixed an issue where Gane’s card throw would not be accurate

Fixed an issue where Gane’s ultimate would not always push



Lily

Health changed from 275 → 225

Ranged attack healing changed from 15 → 10



SUMMONS AND GAMEPLAY CHANGES

Fixed an issue where thorns would happen from fire ticks

Trample no longer deals damage

Reflect damage from Fendor changed from 100% → 50%

Exploding damage from Flingshot changed from 100 → 50

Fixed an issue where the chain damage on Deadeye would not apply correctly

On Cast TD-PL mana changed from 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8 → 1,1,2,2,3,3,4,4



UI UPDATES

Team icons have been added to the upper-left and upper-right sides of the screen.

These icons indicate player health and teammate ultimate charge status.

BOTS AND NEW PLAYER EXPERIENCE (NPE)



Mandatory Bot Matches

New players must complete 3 bot games before they can queue into Quick Play.

Improved Bot AI

Bots have been updated with smarter behaviors to simulate real matches better and prepare players for PvP.

Party Support

Bot Practice can now be played solo or with a friend, allowing 2 players to team up against bots.



UNDERDOG FEATURE

The Underdog Feature is designed to make Wildcard more welcoming for newer or struggling players, while also creating fresh challenges for high-skill competitors. It provides extra rewards and a temporary in-game buff to balance uneven matchups.





Rewards

Any match that includes at least one Underdog will grant:

2x Fame

2x Battle Pass Tokens



Buff

Underdog players receive 2x max health for the duration of the match.

Determining the Underdog

To decide if a player should receive the Underdog buff, the system compares all players in the match across the following criteria:

MMR : Relative matchmaking rating differences.

Win Percent : Long-term performance consistency.

Streaks : Current winning or losing streaks.

Number of Games Played: Total experience in Wildcard.

The system weighs these factors against one another to identify if one player is significantly disadvantaged compared to their opponent. If so, that player is flagged as the Underdog and receives the buff.

For Higher-Skilled Players

Facing an Underdog should be viewed as a unique challenge. Since Underdog players have a buff, experienced players must adapt and approach situations differently. The goal is to make matches feel more engaging and demanding for veterans, while still giving newer players a fairer, more enjoyable experience in tough matchups.